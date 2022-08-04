Quantum Computing Software Market Projected to reach $0.43 billion by 2026
To determine and forecast the global quantum computing software market based on component (software and services), organization size, deployment mode, application, technology, vertical, and region from 2020 to 2026, and analyze various macroeconomic and m
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2022 ) According to a research report "Quantum Computing Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Technology, Application (Optimization, Simulation), Vertical (BFSI, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Quantum Computing Software market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to 0.43 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing Software market include the growing adoption of quantum computing software in the BFSI vertical, government support for the development and deployment of the technology, and the increasing number of strategic alliances for research and development.
Browse 373 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Quantum Computing Software Market - Global Forecast to 2026"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179309719
Major Quantum Computing Software vendors include IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), D-Wave Systems Inc (Canada), Rigetti Computing (US), Google LLC (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), QC Ware (US), 1QBit (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Accenture plc (Ireland), Cambridge Quantum Computing (England), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Riverlane (UK), Zapata Computing (US), Quantum Circuits, Inc. (US), Quantica Computacao (India), XANADU Quantum Technologies (Canada), VeriQloud (France), Quantastica (Finland), AVANETIX (Germany), Kuano (England), Rahko (UK), Ketita Labs (Estonia), and Aliro Quantum (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. It is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. The company operates through five major business segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. IBM Cloud has emerged as a platform of choice for all business applications, as it is AI compatible. It is a unifying platform that integrates IBM’s capabilities with a single architecture and spans over public and private cloud platforms. With this powerful cloud platform, the company can cater to the requirements of different businesses across the globe. IBM caters to various verticals, including aerospace & defense, education, healthcare, oil & gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemical, government, manufacturing, travel & transportation, construction, and metals & mining. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and clients in more than 175 countries. IBM is one of the major players in the quantum computing ecosystem. The company in 2016 made a quantum computer available to the public by connecting it to the cloud. In September 2019, it opened a Quantum Computation Center. The Quantum Computation Center offers about 100 IBM clients, academic institutions, and more than 200,000 registered users access to this cutting-edge technology through a collaborative effort called the IBM Q Network and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source development platform for quantum computing. Through these efforts, IBM is exploring the ways quantum computing can address the most complicated problems faced while training the workforce to use this technology.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179309719
Rigetti Computing was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in California, US. Rigetti Computing designs and manufactures superconducting quantum-integrated circuits. It develops quantum computers, as well as superconducting quantum processors that power them. The machines of the company can be integrated with any public, private, or hybrid cloud through the quantum cloud services (QCS) platform. It is a full-stack quantum computing company that provides an integrated computing environment. Rigetti Computing develops algorithms for quantum computing that focus on application areas such as machine learning, logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The company also delivers a set of tools, such as Quil, pyQuil, and Quilc, which help solve optimization problems.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse 373 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 305 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Quantum Computing Software Market - Global Forecast to 2026"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179309719
Major Quantum Computing Software vendors include IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), D-Wave Systems Inc (Canada), Rigetti Computing (US), Google LLC (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), QC Ware (US), 1QBit (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Accenture plc (Ireland), Cambridge Quantum Computing (England), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Riverlane (UK), Zapata Computing (US), Quantum Circuits, Inc. (US), Quantica Computacao (India), XANADU Quantum Technologies (Canada), VeriQloud (France), Quantastica (Finland), AVANETIX (Germany), Kuano (England), Rahko (UK), Ketita Labs (Estonia), and Aliro Quantum (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. It is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. The company operates through five major business segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. IBM Cloud has emerged as a platform of choice for all business applications, as it is AI compatible. It is a unifying platform that integrates IBM’s capabilities with a single architecture and spans over public and private cloud platforms. With this powerful cloud platform, the company can cater to the requirements of different businesses across the globe. IBM caters to various verticals, including aerospace & defense, education, healthcare, oil & gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemical, government, manufacturing, travel & transportation, construction, and metals & mining. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and clients in more than 175 countries. IBM is one of the major players in the quantum computing ecosystem. The company in 2016 made a quantum computer available to the public by connecting it to the cloud. In September 2019, it opened a Quantum Computation Center. The Quantum Computation Center offers about 100 IBM clients, academic institutions, and more than 200,000 registered users access to this cutting-edge technology through a collaborative effort called the IBM Q Network and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source development platform for quantum computing. Through these efforts, IBM is exploring the ways quantum computing can address the most complicated problems faced while training the workforce to use this technology.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179309719
Rigetti Computing was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in California, US. Rigetti Computing designs and manufactures superconducting quantum-integrated circuits. It develops quantum computers, as well as superconducting quantum processors that power them. The machines of the company can be integrated with any public, private, or hybrid cloud through the quantum cloud services (QCS) platform. It is a full-stack quantum computing company that provides an integrated computing environment. Rigetti Computing develops algorithms for quantum computing that focus on application areas such as machine learning, logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The company also delivers a set of tools, such as Quil, pyQuil, and Quilc, which help solve optimization problems.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results