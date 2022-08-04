Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market Worth $1.92 billion by 2025
Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market by Procedure (Chromatography, TFF), Product (Chromatography Controller System, TFF Controller System, Disposable Flow Path], Application (Commercial, Research), and End User– Global Forecasts to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2022 ) According to a new market research report, “Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market by Procedure (Chromatography, TFF), Product (Chromatography Controller System, TFF Controller System, Disposable Flow Path], Application (Commercial, Research), and End User– Global Forecasts to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global downstream bio-processing controllers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to reach $1.92 billion by 2025.
Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5033
Downstream bio-processing is a process in biopharmaceutical manufacturing involving the recovery of pure protein such as biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologics from contaminant proteins. The purification process involves extraction, adsorption, filtration, precipitation, virus removal, and polishing of the product by chromatography of filtration to procure quality biopharmaceutical product. Owing to growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising adoption of single-use bio-processing equipment and consumables, and capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical manufacturers- this industry has witnessed a steady growth. For instance, according to contract pharma and BioProcess International magazine, the bioprocessing facilities and capacities are increasing rapidly worldwide. According to the estimations, the total worldwide bio-manufacturing capacity of contract manufacturing organizations was 2,062,000 litres in 2008, which increased by ~68% reaching 3,455,267 litres by 2018. In addition, with consistently growing demand for biopharmaceuticals in the U.S., the total number of biosimilars approved till June 2019 reached count of 21 as compared to 1 in 2015. Similarly, according to Personalized Medicine Coalition, globally, the number of commercially available personalized medicines in the market has increased from 5 in 2008 to 148 in number in 2017.
The global downstream bio-processing controllers market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by procedure (chromatography, TFF), product [chromatography controller system, chromatography disposable flow path, TFF controller system, and TFF disposable flow path], application (commercial, research), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and academic & research institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.
Based on procedure, the tangential flow filtration (TFF) procedure segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to higher adoption of TFF procedures to obtain pure biopharmaceutical products without affecting the quality.
Based on product type, Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) products (including TFF Controller System and TFF disposable flow path) accounted for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising adoption of TFF procedures with single use technology to purify protein products with reduced capital investment and time. On the other hand, chromatography products (chromatography controller system and chromatography disposable flow path) are slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference for chromatography procedures in small and medium scale bio-production industries.
Browse key industry insights spread across 192 pages with 164 market data tables & 52 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/downstream-bio-processing-controllers-market-5033/
Based on application, commercial bioprocessing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019 and is also slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed to growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and on-going as well as future capacity expansions from various biopharmaceutical manufacturers.
Based on end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed to high requirement of bio-processing equipment and consumables and greater purchasing power of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as compared to the other end users. On the other hand, contract development and manufacturing organizations segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR, mainly attributed to growing trend towards outsourcing of biologics manufacturing and favorable regulatory reforms for CDMOs.
The report includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The downstream bio-processing controllers market has witnessed number of partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. For instance, in November 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (China) for the manufacturing of single-use consumable products for bioprocessing in China. Similarly, in March 2019, Pall Corporation (a subsidiary of Danaher) signed an agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland) to expedite the implementation of robust and standardized single-use fluid management and control systems.
The downstream bio-processing controllers market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having major contribution of the global pie. The key players operating in the global downstream bio-processing controllers market are Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, ARTeSYN Biosolutions Ireland Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sepragen Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, VERDOT Ips², Repligen Corporation, and Sartorius AG among others.
Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5033
Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5033
Downstream bio-processing is a process in biopharmaceutical manufacturing involving the recovery of pure protein such as biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologics from contaminant proteins. The purification process involves extraction, adsorption, filtration, precipitation, virus removal, and polishing of the product by chromatography of filtration to procure quality biopharmaceutical product. Owing to growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising adoption of single-use bio-processing equipment and consumables, and capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical manufacturers- this industry has witnessed a steady growth. For instance, according to contract pharma and BioProcess International magazine, the bioprocessing facilities and capacities are increasing rapidly worldwide. According to the estimations, the total worldwide bio-manufacturing capacity of contract manufacturing organizations was 2,062,000 litres in 2008, which increased by ~68% reaching 3,455,267 litres by 2018. In addition, with consistently growing demand for biopharmaceuticals in the U.S., the total number of biosimilars approved till June 2019 reached count of 21 as compared to 1 in 2015. Similarly, according to Personalized Medicine Coalition, globally, the number of commercially available personalized medicines in the market has increased from 5 in 2008 to 148 in number in 2017.
The global downstream bio-processing controllers market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by procedure (chromatography, TFF), product [chromatography controller system, chromatography disposable flow path, TFF controller system, and TFF disposable flow path], application (commercial, research), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and academic & research institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.
Based on procedure, the tangential flow filtration (TFF) procedure segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to higher adoption of TFF procedures to obtain pure biopharmaceutical products without affecting the quality.
Based on product type, Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) products (including TFF Controller System and TFF disposable flow path) accounted for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising adoption of TFF procedures with single use technology to purify protein products with reduced capital investment and time. On the other hand, chromatography products (chromatography controller system and chromatography disposable flow path) are slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference for chromatography procedures in small and medium scale bio-production industries.
Browse key industry insights spread across 192 pages with 164 market data tables & 52 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/downstream-bio-processing-controllers-market-5033/
Based on application, commercial bioprocessing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019 and is also slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed to growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and on-going as well as future capacity expansions from various biopharmaceutical manufacturers.
Based on end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed to high requirement of bio-processing equipment and consumables and greater purchasing power of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as compared to the other end users. On the other hand, contract development and manufacturing organizations segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR, mainly attributed to growing trend towards outsourcing of biologics manufacturing and favorable regulatory reforms for CDMOs.
The report includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The downstream bio-processing controllers market has witnessed number of partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. For instance, in November 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (China) for the manufacturing of single-use consumable products for bioprocessing in China. Similarly, in March 2019, Pall Corporation (a subsidiary of Danaher) signed an agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland) to expedite the implementation of robust and standardized single-use fluid management and control systems.
The downstream bio-processing controllers market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having major contribution of the global pie. The key players operating in the global downstream bio-processing controllers market are Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, ARTeSYN Biosolutions Ireland Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sepragen Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, VERDOT Ips², Repligen Corporation, and Sartorius AG among others.
Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5033
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
Khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
Khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results