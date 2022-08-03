Pulse Lavage Market - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®
Pulse Lavage Market By Product (Device, Accessories), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Application [Orthopedic (Knee, Hip), Wound, Trauma], Power Source (Battery, AC), End User (Hospitals, Long-Term, Ambulatory), And Geography- Global Forecast To 2024
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2022 ) Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “Pulse Lavage Market by Product (Device, Accessories), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Application [Orthopedic (Knee, Hip), Wound, Trauma], Power Source (Battery, AC), End user (Hospitals, Long-term, Ambulatory), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global pulse lavage systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to reach $327.8 million by 2024. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as rapid increase in geriatric population, growing volume of orthopedic procedures, rise in sports and road accident injuries, and technological advancements in development of surgical tools. Moreover, significant opportunities from developing economies further support the growth of this market. However, delay in wound healing due to high pressure irrigation and non-uniformity in medical reimbursement policies hinders the growth of this market to some extent.
The global pulse lavage market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2024-by product (pulse lavage devices, components and accessories), usability (disposable pulse lavage systems, reusable pulse lavage systems, and semi-disposable pulse lavage systems), power source (battery-powered, ac-powered, gas-powered), application (orthopedic, wound care, trauma), end user (hospitals& clinics, long-term care facilities, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.
On the basis of product, pulse lavage devices commanded the largest share of global pulse lavage systems market in 2017. Also, pulse lavage devices are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period mainly due to increasing aging population coupled with chronic illnesses such as orthopedic disorders, and growing number of acute and chronic wounds.
On the basis of usability, the disposable pulse lavage systems commanded the largest share of the global pulse lavage market in 2017 and are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The large share is mainly attributed to the facts such as- very low chances of cross-contamination and hospital acquired infections due to their sterile nature; and no need of maintenance.
On the basis of type of power source, battery-powered pulse lavage systems commanded the largest share of the global pulse lavage systems market in 2017 and are expected to grow fastest compared to its rival product segments. This is due to the fact that battery powered devices have high demand from end users owing to their low maintenance cost and high energy storage capabilities.
On the basis of application, orthopedics segment commanded the largest share of the global pulse lavage systems market in 2017. Also, orthopedic pulse lavage market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period mainly due to growing aging population, prevalence of bone disorders, and increase in obese population.
On the basis of end-user, hospitals commanded the largest share of the global pulse lavage systems market in 2017. This is attributed to large volume of patient admissions in hospitals for wound care and surgical procedures.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Europe Germany, France, U.K. Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share of the global pulse lavage systems market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as high volume of orthopedic procedures, growing aging population and prevalence of bone disorders, and relatively greater access to healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regional market due to accelerated economic growth of many countries in this region, growing government focus on healthcare sector, and rising aging population and thereby the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, government initiatives towards the development of healthcare facilities and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific pulse lavage market.
Major players operating in the global pulse lavage market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, C. R. Bard, Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Judd Medical Limited, Corin Orthopaedics Holding Ltd, De Soutter Medical Limited, and Atlantic Surgical Ltd.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, usability, power source, application, end user, and region/countries?
What was the historical market for pulse lavage across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2018-2024?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global pulse lavage market?
Who are the major players in the global pulse lavage market?
How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global pulse lavage market?
What are the recent developments in the global pulse lavage market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global pulse lavage market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global pulse lavage market and how do they compete with the global players?
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product
Pulse lavage devices
Components and accessories
Irrigation tips and tubes
Batteries
Splash shields
Others
Market by Usability
Disposable pulse lavage system
Reusable pulse lavage system
Semi-disposable pulse lavage system
Market by Power source
Battery-powered
AC-powered
Gas-powered
Market by Application
Orthopedics
Joint reconstruction
Knee joint
Hip joint
Other extremities
Spinal implants
Wound care
Chronic wound
Acute wound
Trauma
Market by End user
Hospital& clinics
Long-term care facilities
Others
Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
