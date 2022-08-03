Cell Culture Reagents Market worth $11.04 billion by 2029
Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Growth Factors and Cytokines, Supplement, Cryoprotective, Antibiotic, Buffer), Application (Bioproduction (Antibody, Protein, Vaccine), Research, Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the cell culture reagents market is expected to reach $11.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022–2029. The factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising demand for monoclonal bodies, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, funding for cell-based research, and an increase in R&D spending in the life science sector.
Additionally, the growing adoption of 3D cell culture, the growth potential of personalized medicine, and emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players in the cell culture reagents market.
The cell culture reagents market is segmented by product (growth factors and cytokines, supplements, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/antimycotics, cell dissociation reagents, buffers and chemicals, balanced salt solutions, contamination detection kits, attachment and matrix factors, other cell culture reagents), application [bioproduction (monoclonal antibody production, therapeutic protein production, vaccine production, cell and gene therapy)], diagnostics, cancer research, drug screening & development, stem cell research), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.
Based on product, the cell culture reagents market is segmented into growth factors and cytokines, supplements, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/antimycotics, cell dissociation reagents, buffers & chemicals, balanced salt solutions, contamination detection kits, attachment and matrix factors, and other cell culture reagents. In 2022, the growth factors and cytokines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The major factor contributing to the large market share of this segment is the utilization of growth factors for the growth and proliferation of cells. Additionally, cytokines play an important role in controlling the growth of cells, mainly the immune system and blood cells, hence required for cell culture.
Based on application, the cell culture reagents market is segmented into bioproduction, diagnostics, cancer research, drug screening & development, and stem cell research. In 2022, the bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The major factors contributing to the large market share of this segment are the consumption of cell culture reagents for research and commercial bioproduction, increased demand for pharma and biopharma products, and the availability of funds for carrying out research activities.
Based on end user, the cell culture reagents market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The expansion of the biotherapeutics market is due to the commercial success of antibody therapeutics and emerging biosimilars. This resulted in the increased demand for biotherapeutic products, which contributed to the rise in the usage of cell culture reagents by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.
Geographical Review
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to dominate the cell culture reagents market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products, the increase in drug approvals in the U.S., the presence of major players, and the availability of skilled professionals working towards novel research activities are major contributing factors to the large market share of this region.
Key Players
The key players operating in the cell culture reagents market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Cytiva (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), BIOLOGOS (U.S.), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), and Cell Applications, Inc. (U.S.)
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, application, end user, and geography?
What was the historical market for cell culture reagents across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022–2029?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the cell culture reagents market?
Who are the major players in the cell culture reagents market?
What is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the cell culture reagents market?
What are the recent developments in the cell culture reagents market?
Scope of the Report:
Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Product
Reagents
Growth Factors and Cytokines
Supplements
Cryoprotective Reagents
Antibiotics/Antimycotics
Cell Dissociation Reagents
Buffers & Chemicals
Balanced Salt Solutions
Contamination Detection Kits
Attachment and Matrix Factors
Other Cell Culture Reagents
(Other cell culture reagents include chelators, antioxidants, sugars, vitamins, stains, and dyes)
Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Application
Bioproduction
Monoclonal Antibody Production
Therapeutic Protein Production
Vaccine Production
Cell and Gene Therapy
Diagnostics
Cancer Research
Drug Screening & Development
Stem Cell Research
Cell Culture Reagents Market, by End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostic Laboratories
Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
