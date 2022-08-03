Huge Investment in Various Manufacturing Sectors is Driving Blockchain in Manufacturing Market
Blockchain in Manufacturing Market by Providers (Middleware Providers, Infrastructure and Protocols Providers, Application and Solution Providers), by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Logistics and Supply Chain Managemen
Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled "Blockchain in Manufacturing Market by Providers (Middleware Providers, Infrastructure and Protocols Providers, Application & Solution Providers), by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management), End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025''.
Blockchain is a distributed chain of blocks that traces transaction and assets. It is an information which is encrypted, time-stamped, and not removable which is openly shared on a ledger by many thousands of computers at the same time. Incorporation of blockchain technology in manufacturing sector can assist in installing trust in global supply chains, reducing production expenses, and improving efficiency. Manufacturing companies are rapidly transforming their processes into digital versions and are incorporating several associated systems and applications. However, huge investment was also made by these companies in order to enhance their customer experience. In 2018, Tesla, Inc. announced to invest $5 billion in its Chinese factory. Likewise, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., in 2018, announced the construction of its $7 billion semiconductor line in China. Thus, rising investment in manufacturing sector is expected to boost the blockchain in manufacturing market significantly in the next few years.
The blockchain in manufacturing market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 – by application and end-user. The study includes diverse industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional as well as country level.
Key Findings in the Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Study:
Energy and Power Dominated the Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market in 2018, by End-User
Based on end-user, the global blockchain in manufacturing market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, textile and clothing, energy and power, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and others. Energy and power dominated the global blockchain in manufacturing market in 2018, mainly due to the rising global energy demand, which encourages companies operating in the energy and power industry to adopt blockchain solutions.
Logistics and Supply Chain Management Segment to Register Highest Growth
Based on Application, the global blockchain in manufacturing market is segmented into predictive maintenance, asset tracking and management, business process optimization, logistics and supply chain management, quality control and compliance, and counterfeit management. The logistics and supply chain management segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Regional Market
North America commanded the largest share of the global blockchain in manufacturing market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This is due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, DevOps, big data, and mobility. The manufacturers are keen to integrate blockchain technologies into their processes. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market due to rising investment in manufacturing sector.
Key Players in the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market
The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). For instance, in October 2018, Infineon Technologies collaborated with Xain AG for the implementation of blockchain technology for the automotive sector.
The major players operating in the global blockchain in manufacturing market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.Com, Inc. (U.S.), Bigchaindb GmbH (Germany), Blockchain Foundry Inc. (Canada), Chronicled, Inc. (U.S.), Factom, Inc. (U.S.), Grid Singularity GmbH (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), LO3 Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Riddle&Code GmbH (Austria), ShipChain Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), and XAIN AG. (Germany).
Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Segmentation:
Blockchain in Manufacturing Segmentation by Providers
Middleware Providers
Infrastructure & Protocols Providers
Applications & Solution Providers
Blockchain in Manufacturing Applications
Predictive Maintenance
Asset Tracking and Management
Business Process Optimization
Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Quality Control and Compliance
Counterfeit Management
Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management
Blockchain in Manufacturing End-Users
Automotive
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
Textile and Clothing
Energy and Power
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial
Others
Blockchain in Manufacturing Segmentation by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players in the Market
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Com, Inc.
Bigchaindb GmbH
Blockchain Foundry Inc.
Chronicled, Inc.
Factom, Inc.
Grid Singularity GmbH
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
LO3 Energy, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Riddle&Code GmbH
ShipChain Inc.
Wipro Limited
XAIN AG
