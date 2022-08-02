Chillers Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2026
The chillers market is driven by recovery of various end-use industries during the forecast period. APAC is dominating region for chiller consumption in the countries like China, India, and other Southeast Asia.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2022 ) The "Chillers Market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 4.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0%. The increasing demand for chillers is attributed to regulations related to energy efficiency and emission standards imposed by the governments, along with the competitive advantages of chillers in comparison to their substitute products. In APAC, the market is driven by the growth in the end-use industries and increasing demand for HVAC systems.
There are five types of chillers available in the global market, namely, scroll, screw, centrifugal, reciprocating, and absorption chillers. The scroll segment accounted for the larger market share, while absorption chillers is projected to be the faster-growing type of chillers. Absorption chillers are more energy-efficient compared to other chillers, owing to which they are is highly demanded in large commercial as well as industrial places for process cooling applications in various industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, alternative energy, and marine transportation.
Based on end-use industry, the chillers market is segmented into food & beverage, plastics, chemicals & petrochemicals, rubber, medical & pharmaceuticals, printing, laser cutting, alternative energy, and others. The market in the chemicals & petrochemicals segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Whereas alternative energy segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing awareness of ecofriendly and sustainable equipment coupled with growing industrial and commercial infrastructures, globally.
APAC is the largest chillers market, globally. It is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in commercial and industrial infrastructures is a major driver of demand for chillers in APAC. The presence of most populous countries, such as India and China are driving urbanization in the region. In order to cater to infrastructural needs of the increasing population across these countries, the number of construction projects is growing, which is driving the demand for AC systems. The increase in the demand for ACs is, in turn, boosting the demand for chillers.
Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Brazil, and many other emerging economies provide growth opportunities for the chillers market, owing to the growth in the various end-use industries. Industrial applications also provide a significant opportunity for the chillers market to grow.
The supply chain of the chillers market was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing raw material prices, the production of chillers is declined. The production plants were operating at low utilization rate (%). The decline in demand from end-use industries further impacted the chillers production. Other segments such as rubber, plastics, printing, and laser cutting industries also showed a similar decline due to COVID-19.
Most active players in the chillers market:
Daikin Industries (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Trane Technology (Ireland), Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Smardt Chiller Group Inc. (Canada), KKT Chillers (Germany), MTA S.P.A (Italy), Friulair S.R.L (Italy), HYDAC International (Germany), and Reynold India Pvt. Ltd (India) are a few active players in the chillers market.
