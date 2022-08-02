Outskirts Press announces Tom, the latest highly-anticipated biography & autobiography / personal memoirs book from Garden Ridge, TX author Jim Bower.
Tom
Tom by Jim Bower is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $16.95. Tom is also available in its 6 x 9 color casebound edition for $30.95.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
When Jim Bower retired, he had an unusual dream—becoming a full-time cattle rancher in the competitive Texas market. He knew what he wanted to focus on . . . producing the beautiful F-1 (Brahman x Hereford) heifers prized by South Texas ranchers. And he was up to date on methods of modern ranching, cattle/pasture rotation, a managed breeding season, a meticulous herd health program, and more. Jim had big plans, but every rancher needs a cattle dog. And that’s where a unique Border Collie, Tom, helped to make Jim a success. While bringing modern management to an old-fashioned business, Jim had the best partner imaginable, a highly intelligent, intuitive, courageous dog who wouldn’t take no for an answer from even the most ornery bovine. From rambunctious puppy full of promise to mature herding dog brimming with instinct and common sense, Tom was a perfect example not only of man’s best friend, but his best business partner. Enjoy these colorful stories of life on a Texas cattle ranch, and get to know Tom—the best Border Collie of them all!
ISBN: 9781977245731 Format: 6 x 9 Color Paperback SRP: $16.95
ISBN: 9781977245748 Format: 6 x 9 Color Casebound SRP: $30.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/tom
About the Author
Jim Bower was educated as a journalist, served in the Army, and had a full business career while also being a weekend rancher. And then he got his dream—full-time cattle ranching with a retirement gift: Tom, his “lifetime” dog and his partner. Their cattle and Tom’s feats were widely recognized. After Tom’s passing, Jim devoted his time to playing a prominent role in helping establish protocols for protecting the region’s water supply and the endangered species in it, and in regulating and assuring his county’s water supply.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
