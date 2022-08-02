Outskirts Press announces Trappist, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / science fiction / space exploration book from SAN DIEGO, CA author Dave Kijowski.
Trappist
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Trappist by Dave Kijowski. The 5.5 x 8.5 black & white paperback in the fiction/science fiction/space exploration category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $19.95.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Ever since his young protégé Dr. Shamir died in a dreadful space explosion, Doc Murphy has been hounded, beaten, abducted and his family held hostage by a hostile government. Confused with inexplicable musings from his past, he struggles to keep pace with the powerful disruptions to his once peaceful life. Racing from one calamity to another, he teams up with a smuggler fresh out of jail, a humorless old man, and a Space Agency operative to track a cryptic signal beacon from beyond settled space. Pursuing a course that stretches human ingenuity to the limit, Doc must push himself to the brink, risking his life in a battle against time to uncover the mystery of Dr. Shamir’s death.
Inside
The commander stated, "Mr. Brady is a key member of the crew, he is the person that actually built the sled, he knows all the components in the propulsion system. He did the programming; he knows how it works. If something went wrong out there, there would be no way to fix it. The other crew may be able to eventually figure it out but how long would it take? The only person that knows all the programming in the system chip and accelerator boards and symmetry programs is Mr. Brady. We are studying it but it will take days to get up to speed, we are at eight days now, I am afraid it would put Josh's chances of survival near impossible without food, water, and oxygen even with reprocessing."
Without thinking, Doc blurted out, "I know those systems," then stopped and felt his stomach tighten up, realizing what he had just done. Looking around the table he saw all eyes on him.
Deftly constructed at 255 pages, Trappist is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction/science fiction/space exploration category.
Additionally, Trappist can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore.
ISBN: 9781977248497 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
ISBN: 9781977248497 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
About the Author
Originally from Western Pennsylvania, Mr. Kijowski grew up in the small town of Kittanning, Pa. He graduated from Kittanning Senior High and then he crossed the state to Philadelphia for college and attended Temple University for his undergraduate degree. He then returned to Western Pennsylvania and attended the University of Pittsburgh for his Masters. Shortly after graduating from Pitt, he moved to San Diego, CA. USA. and currently lives there with his wife and son.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors. Located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
