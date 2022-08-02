High-Intensity Sweeteners Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why This Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach $4.20 Billion by 2029
High-intensity Sweeteners Market by Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Saccharin, Neotame, Others), Source (Artificial, Natural), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others)—Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2022 ) The high-intensity sweeteners industry is one of the significant ingredient industries and varies widely in terms of production scale and process. Growth in the high-intensity sweeteners industry has opened new avenues for food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The growing health concerns and increasing consumption of sugar-free products indicate the untapped growth potential of the high-intensity sweeteners market.
According to the latest publication on the high-intensity sweeteners market by Meticulous Research®, the high-intensity sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022-2029 to reach $4.20 billion by 2029.
The growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the rising demand for functional food products, the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and the surging demand for natural sweeteners. However, stringent government regulations and adverse health effects associated with high-intensity sweeteners are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.
To provide an efficient and accurate analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on product, source, form, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.
Based on geography, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. The major share of this regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing obese and diabetic population, growing health and wellness concerns, a well-established food & beverage industry, and strong demand for sugar-free products in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register significant market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the change in consumer lifestyles, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, the rising awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products, the rising incidence of obesity & diabetes, and rapid urbanization.
Based on product, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into sucralose, stevia, aspartame, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, luo han guo [monk fruit], neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners. In 2022, the sucralose segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing application of sucralose in food & beverages and its benefits, such as prolonged shelf-life and low quantity required to achieve desired sweet taste. However, the stevia segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Based on source, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into natural and artificial. In 2022, the artificial high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to hold the major share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. However, the natural high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of food products with natural ingredients, growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and increasing use of stevia and other natural sweeteners by leading food & beverage companies.
Based on form, the solid segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The growth of this segment is attributed to its benefits such as ease of handling, transportation, and storage, better shelf-life, ease of use in various applications due to high mixability, and effective product formulation.
Based on application, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into beverages, food, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. In 2022, the beverages segment is expected to dominate the high-intensity sweeteners market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the health benefits of high-intensity sweeteners in beverages, the increasing number of product development and launches of high-intensity sweetener-based beverages, and the rising demand for sugar-free beverages. Also, the increasing demand for natural health and sports drinks with enhanced nutritional value further boosts the growth of this segment.
The key players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Roquette Frères (France), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), Ajinomoto Co. (Japan), The NutraSweet Co. (U.S.), Südzucker AG (Germany), Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), HSWT France SAS (France), and STEVIALITE Holding (Colombia).
