Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market Worth $25.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®
Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market By Sensors Type (Temperature, Position, Exhaust, Pressure, Speed, Knock), Powertrain Subsystems (Engine Management, Transmission Management, Power Steering), and Vehicle Type (ICE, EV) - Global Forecast To 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled, “Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market by Sensors Type (Temperature, Position, Exhaust, Pressure, Speed, Knock), Powertrain Subsystems (Engine Management, Transmission Management, Power Steering), and Vehicle Type (ICE, EV) – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the automotive powertrain sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $25.1 billion by 2027.
The rising requirement of increasing fuel economy, increasing requirement of sensors in hybrid powertrains, and increasing demand for mid-sized cars from developing nations are major the factors driving the automotive powertrain sensors market. Moreover, rising awareness about reducing carbon footprint and stringent emission regulations provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the automotive powertrain sensors market. However, the high development cost of automotive sensors is obstructing the growth of the market to some extent. One of the major trends expected to affect the market is the rising adoption of shared mobility and rapid transportation systems in the developed nations, due to which demand for new vehicles is expected to decrease, negatively affecting the growth of the automotive powertrain sensors market.
Impact of COVID-19 on the automotive powertrain sensors market
The effect of COVID- 19 has had a wide-scale impact on daily life and has also affected businesses ranging from small to large scale. The automotive sensor industry's impact is estimated to be higher due to declining automotive production & sales of new vehicles, disrupted automotive supply chain, and reduction in new investments.
The global demand for automotive powertrain sensors faced a huge downfall due to the worldwide shutdown of various automobile manufacturing facilities. The decreased export of motor vehicles, coupled with declining consumer buying power due to the pandemic's economic downfall, has severely affected the automotive sensors market in general. The pandemic has also hugely affected the automotive supply chain due to lockdowns prevailed in many regions worldwide. The powertrain sensors industry's supply chain faces a lack of raw material, a shift of manufacturing facilities to other countries, cash crises, and declined customer demand.
Overall, the automotive powertrain sensors market has faced a significant downfall due to low demand for automotive and disrupted supply chain, and the market is expected to be negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on powertrain subsystem, in 2020, the engine management segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market. The large share of this segment is mainly because the engine converts the chemical energy into mechanical energy using various moving parts that need to be monitored for increasing efficiency and reducing emissions. Hence, pressure, position, speed, and temperature sensors are used for engine management in the powertrain.
Based on vehicle type, in 2020, the internal combustion engines segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market. The OEMs worldwide are increasingly trying to track and monitor every aspect of the engine to make them more fuel-efficient and ensure lower emissions, due to which automotive powertrain sensors for internal combustion engines will dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on sensor type, the position sensors segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of powertrain position sensors is attributed to the rising adoption of emerging technologies in automotive products, such as electric power steering, traction inverters, automatic transmissions, and anti-lock braking systems. Apart from these, position sensors are also increasingly installed in gearbox assemblies to monitor the torque delivered at each gear position and optimize shifting to deliver maximum power.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Thailand, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region is projected to command the largest share of the overall automotive powertrain sensors market, followed by Europe and North America. The large share of the Asia-Pacific region is majorly because of the fastest-growing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, due to which the purchasing power of the consumer in this region is high, and there is a huge demand for automobiles from this region.
The key players operating in the automotive powertrain sensors market are Texas Instruments (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Infenion Technologies (Germany), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), HELLA GmbH & Co. (Germany), Valeo (France), CTS Corporation (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (U.S.)., STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland) among others.
SCOPE
Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
Temperature Sensors
Thermocouple
Thermistor
Silicon
Position Sensors
Capacitive
Inductive
Magnetic
Exhaust Sensors
Lambda/Oxygen Sensors
Nitrogen Sensors
Soot Sensors
Ammonia Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Fluid Concentration Sensors
Knock Sensors
Speed Sensors
Torque Sensors
Current Sensors
Voltage Sensors
Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Powertrain Subsystem
Engine Management Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Fluid Concentration Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Exhaust Sensors
Knock Sensors
Transmission Management Sensors
Speed Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Power Steering Sensors
Torque Sensors
Speed Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type
Internal Combustion Engine
Passenger
Pressure Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Exhaust Sensors
Speed Sensors
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle
Pressure Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Exhaust Sensors
Speed Sensors
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Pressure Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Exhaust Sensors
Speed Sensors
Others
Electric Vehicle
Battery Electric Vehicle
Speed Sensors
Torque Sensors
Current Sensors
Voltage Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Speed Sensors
Torque Sensors
Current Sensors
Voltage Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Speed Sensors
Torque Sensors
Current Sensors
Voltage Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Speed Sensors
Torque Sensors
Current Sensors
Voltage Sensors
Position Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
