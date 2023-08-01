In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Worth $14.4 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2019
In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product and Service, Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS), Method (Cell-based Assays, In-Silico), End-point (ADME, Genotoxicity, Organ Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity), End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2023 ) Safety assessment of substances is essential to determine their toxic implications on humans and the environment. Toxicology studies evaluate the substances to determine if they are safe to use by humans and does not alter the environment. In vitro, ex vivo, and in silico testing methods are some of the alternatives to animal testing and are used to determine the toxicity of a substance. Safety assessment and efficacy testing is a mandatory procedure for industries such as chemicals, pesticides, cosmetics, consumer products, drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Ethical issues and pressure from animal activists’ groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing of cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, and variations in results of in vivo testing due to inter species differences are some of the key factors driving the growth of the in vitro toxicology testing market.
In vitro toxicology testing is the analysis of toxic effects of chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro testing methods are primarily used to identify toxic potential of chemicals in the early development stage of new substances across various industries such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, chemicals, cosmetics, and food industries.
The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $14.4 billion by 2025. This growth is primarily driven by ethical issues and pressure from animal activists’ groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing on cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, low costs associated with in vitro toxicology testing, and advancements in in vitro methodologies. In addition, synergetic relationships between various stakeholders in the industry and increasing toxicology databases to facilitate the use of in vitro test methods are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. On the other hand, failure to establish intricacies of in vivo conditions, and limited in vitro models to test complex endpoints are expected to hinder the growth of in vitro toxicology testing market over the forecast period.
The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is mainly segmented by product & service (equipment, assay kits, consumables, software, services), technology (cell culture technologies, high-throughput screening technologies, OMICS technologies), method (cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in-silico, ex-vivo), end-point (ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, sensitization; genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; and dermal toxicity), end-user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, cosmetics industry, food industry, and chemical industry), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.
On the basis of product type, consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing number of in vitro tests being performed across the globe leading to recurrent purchase of reagents and other labware. However, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing computer models and algorithms being developed to predict toxicity of test substances.
On the basis of technology, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture, high throughput, and OMICS technologies. The cell culture technologies segment accounted the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, primarily attributed to growing adoption of 3D cell culture and stem cell models and for testing toxicity.
On the basis of method, the in vitro toxicology testing market is sub-segmented into cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in silico testing, and ex vivo testing. Cell-based assays accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. Advancements in cell-based technologies such as high-content screening and label-free detection are the key factors responsible for the large share of this segment in the market.
On the basis of endpoint, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into ADME, genotoxicity, cytotoxicity, skin irritation, corrosion, &sensitization, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity, dermal toxicity, and other endpoints. The ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing number of early stage in vitro ADME screening tests to prevent failure at later stage.
On the basis of end user, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cosmetics, food industry, and chemical industry. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall in vitro toxicology testing market 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing drug attrition rates and growing adoption of early in vitro preclinical safety testing to filter out molecules with a higher potential for toxicity. However, the cosmetics industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the ban on use of animals for testing toxicity of cosmetics and its ingredients.
On the basis of geography, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, owing to factors such as ban on animal testing for cosmetics and its ingredients, and government initiatives to promote the reduction in use of animals for toxicity testing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing biotech investments in this region and growing collaborations between local and foreign companies.
The global in vitro toxicology testing market is a highly consolidated in nature, wherein 3 major players — Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) — accounted for major share of the global market. Other key players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product & Service
Equipment
Assay Kits
Consumables
Software
Services
Market by Technology
Cell Culture Technologies
High-Throughput Screening Technologies
OMICS Technologies
Market by Method
Cell-based Assays
Biochemical Assays
In-Silico
Ex-Vivo
Market by End-point
ADME
Skin Irritation, Corrosion, Sensitization
Genotoxicity
Cytotoxicity
Ocular Toxicity
Organ Toxicity
Phototoxicity
Dermal Toxicity
Other Toxicity End-points
Market by End-user
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
Cosmetics Industry
Food Industry
Chemical Industry
Market by Geography
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Rest of World
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
