Laboratory Informatics Market Worth USD 3,531.2 million by 2023, Says Meticulous Research™
Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical) - Global Forecast to
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2022 ) According to a new report by Meticulous Research™, “the global laboratory informatics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 3,531.2 million by 2023, majorly driven by growing automation in laboratories; technological advancements; growing need for regulatory compliance; growing demand in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, & CROs; and increasing replacement of old legacy systems with COTS solutions.”
The report also states that the laboratory information management systems segment is expected to dominate the global market through 2023, mainly due to “technological advancements in LIMS and growing replacement of old legacy LIMS with COTS LIMS.”
Geographically, North America is the largest market for laboratory informatics solutions and is expected to continue its dominance, with “the growing demand for integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research activities, growth in biobanks and biorepositories, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.”
The key players in this market are Abbott Informatics Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Arxspan, LLC, Autoscribe Informatics, Dassault Systemes SE, GenoLogics, LabLynx, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare, Inc., Novatek International, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promium LLC, RURO, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.
Scope of the report
Market by Product:
• Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
• Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)
• Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)
• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
• Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)
• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
• Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)
Mode of Delivery:
• On-premise solutions
• Cloud-based solutions
• Web-based solutions
Component:
• Services
• Software
End User:
• Life Sciences industry
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Biobanks & Biorepositories
Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Labs
• Chemical Testing Laboratories
• Food and Beverage Industries
• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Industries
• Others
Market by Geography:
• North America
U.S.
Canada
• Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
