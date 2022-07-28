Top four most popular diamond cuts in the industry
Diamonds cuts such as princess cut, cushion cut, oval cut and the pear cut are making inroads into popularity
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada -- When the question arises as to what the most popular diamond in the industry is, the round-cut diamonds come to mind. However, other diamonds cuts such as princess cut, cushion cut, oval cut and the pear cut are making inroads into popularity.
The princess cut
The princess cut is a square diamond designed from inverted pyramid of the rough diamond stone. The princess cuts are “among the most brilliant of all diamond shapes and are a popular choice for engagement rings,” explains Michael Fried of The Diamond Pro. Some of key features of a princess cut are two or four chevron patterns, square in shape and it is often used on engagement rings.
The cushion cut
The cushion cut diamond was first found in Brazil in the 1700s. This cut comes in cushion brilliant and cushion modified brilliant. The cushion brilliant, similar to round brilliant, begins at the center and extend towards the diamond outer edge. The cushion modified, on the other hand, is a brilliant cut diamond that has been altered from its traditional shape.
The oval cut
This cut dates back to 1300s. The oval cut diamonds are fancy and elongated. They are trendy and are very popular with engagement rings. The oval shape has an attractive lengthening effect. “On the other hand, East-West rings, with the oval aligned perpendicular to the finger, are gaining popularity and show off a unique style,” explains Addison Rice.
The pear cut
The pear cut is a fancy cut with a pear like shape also known as a teardrop – a combination of Marquis plus Round. According to Diana Jarret, the “pear-shaped diamond is an amalgam of the famed round brilliant cut, which is the world’s most popular diamond cut.” Carl Jones of DMIA writes that a pear cut diamond is shaped like a pear fruit, and that “it is always worn with the narrow point facing the hand of the wearer.”
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/ .
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
