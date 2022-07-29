Leading players in the Packaging Printing Market & Their Global Industry Dominance
The packaging printing market is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the increased demand for asthetic printing solutions in end-use industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2022 ) The global "Packaging Printing Market size is projected to grow from USD 352.1 billion in 2020 to USD 433.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the cost-effectiveness of packaging printing technique and growing demand for food & beverage product packaging with high aesthetic appeal & correct branding. Packaging printing is a means of reproducing graphics or texts on packaging substrates by utilizing various printing methods, such as flexography, rotogravure, screen printing, offset, and digital printing. Printing can be incorporated on different packaging media, such as corrugated boxes, cartons, bags, metal, cans, tags, and labels. Printing on packaging mediums provides a variety of benefits such as photo-realistic illustrations, aesthetic appeal, better communicability, and also plays a role in the marketing, promotional, and distributional activities of end-products.
Asia Pacific projected to account for the largest share in the Packaging Printing Market by 2025
Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia Pacific packaging printing market by 2025. The growing healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for packaging printing in China. In addition to this, the country’s large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and an increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.
The major players include Mondi plc (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Graphics Packaging Holding Company (US), Quad/Graphics (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging Limited (UK), WS Packaging Group (US), Toppan Printing Company (Japan), and Duncan Printing Group (UK). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Packaging Printing Market”
165 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
206 - Pages
Expansions and investments accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the packaging printing market between 2020 and 2025. Key players such as Constantia flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging (UK), and WS Packaging Group (US) adopted these strategies to enhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the packaging printing market.
Mondi plc (Austria) is financially and strategically well placed and has a strong customer base. It caters to a huge customer base in various markets such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, industrial, building materials, and transportation. It gives high importance to research & development activities. It aims to expand its existing distribution network to serve the customers better. Further, it also aims to innovate and expand its existing product portfolio for packaging printing. The introduction of new products enabled the company to expand the local talent pool and widened the product portfolio.
Graphics Packaging Holdings (US) is a global provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a better, safer, and healthier lifestyle. The company innovates and offers packaging printing solutions for various applications. It has adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In July 2019, Graphics Packaging Holdings acquires Artistic Carton Mill, converting facilities, which has divisions in Auburn, Indiana and Elgin, Illinois, and is a diversified producer of folding cartons and coated recycled paperboard. This acquisition has enhanced the company’s product portfolio and production capacity along with strengthening geographical footprint to cater the growing demand. This helped the company to gain new customers, better serve its existing ones, and expand its footprint in various emerging countries by offering extensive range of new products.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
