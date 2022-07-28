The Supply of Colored Diamonds Amidst Scarcity of other Goods
While the natural colored diamond industry has not been impervious to the aforementioned natural and man caused disasters, the industry has long been experiencing scarcity
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada – (EMAILWIRE) – The pandemic and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war brought scarcity of commodities. The shutdown of many industries: mining sites, drilling wells and factories grinded the manufacturing of value-added products and hampered supply chains across the world. As manufacturing industries started rebounding from the pandemic, they were faced with shortage of computer chips that are necessary for the manufacture of many industrial and consumer goods.
While the natural colored diamond industry has not been impervious to the aforementioned natural and man caused disasters, the industry has long been experiencing scarcity before the pandemic and the war. By its very nature, natural colored diamonds are not renewable resources – hence, there are scarce commodities. In recent years, the recent closures of some mines drove the scarcity of diamonds even further.
The shutdown of the Rio Tinto Group ‘s Argyle mine in 2020, for example, put traders and investors in uncertainty, since the mine was the supplier of 90 percent of the world’s most expensive pink diamonds. Experts began to wonder how the market will meet the demand. The precise impact of the closure on the market remains to be seen, but with demand growing, a further reduction in the limited supply is likely to push rising prices even higher.
For the investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an industry with “benefits of ownership that include ultimate privacy and a history of double digit yearly increases,” according to Financial Times.
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
