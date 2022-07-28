State of Color Diamond Industry in 2022
Investing News writes that “2022 is a chance for the diamond sector to appeal to new demographics.”
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada -- The colored diamond industry in 2022 remain strong due to its scarcity around the world and the strong demand fueled by online presence. The production squeeze before and during the Pandemic propelled scarcity for natural colored diamonds. However, the Pandemic did not slow the demand for color demands. Instead, investors and shoppers had more time in their hands to research and shop online for their favorite gemstones. These online activities is especially seen among young people who are expected to marry this year. More than 2.5 million couples are expected to marry in 2022, according to The Wedding Report.
As these younger generation become exposed to the diamond market, online presence of jewelry resources and stores not only facilitates shopping, it helped learning on how to invest in natural colored diamonds. Investing News writes that “2022 is a chance for the diamond sector to appeal to new demographics.”
For younger or seasoned investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an asset that brings benefits of double digit yearly increases, according to Financial Times. Double digit increases are rewarding. Investing in rare natural fancy colored diamonds and precious colored gemstones introduces diversification by providing shelter from paper assets and the uncertainty found within individual financial markets.
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
As these younger generation become exposed to the diamond market, online presence of jewelry resources and stores not only facilitates shopping, it helped learning on how to invest in natural colored diamonds. Investing News writes that “2022 is a chance for the diamond sector to appeal to new demographics.”
For younger or seasoned investors, this is an opportunity to invest in an asset that brings benefits of double digit yearly increases, according to Financial Times. Double digit increases are rewarding. Investing in rare natural fancy colored diamonds and precious colored gemstones introduces diversification by providing shelter from paper assets and the uncertainty found within individual financial markets.
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
Contact Information:
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results