Hottest Trends in Diamonds
The round cut diamonds are as popular as ever. Beauty, brilliance, fire, versatility and timeless appearance make this classic cut appealing in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada –– The year 2021 and the first half of 2022 have seen certain trends in the natural colored diamond market. Fashionistas, diamonds connoisseurs, dealers and investors see classic round, oval and yellow diamonds as trend setters.
The round cut diamonds are as popular as ever. Beauty, brilliance, fire, versatility and timeless appearance make this classic cut appealing in 2022. Due to their appeal, “they make up approximately 75% of all diamonds sold, and about 60% of all engagement rings, according Diamonds Pro.
The Oval diamonds, like the round diamonds, are popular for engagement rings because of their elongation, soft and rounded edges. Their shapes help to maximize carat weight. It is their appearances, unique compassionate looks, slender on fingers and distinct popularity make oval diamonds trendy.
Other trendy stones in 2022 are the Yellow Diamonds. These gems are so popular because “they are some of the most wallet-friendly rare diamonds on the market. Light or faint yellow diamonds are fairly common and therefore are generally cheaper than colorless diamonds,” explains the Harlem World Magazine. Over the years, yellow diamonds have gained popularity in the industry due to their price affordability.
The round, oval or yellow diamonds are trendy in 2022. To purchase any of these diamonds with the aforementioned characteristics, whether for a wedding, collection or for investment purposes, factors that determine prices vary. Therefore it is imperative to seek professional advice.
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
The round cut diamonds are as popular as ever. Beauty, brilliance, fire, versatility and timeless appearance make this classic cut appealing in 2022. Due to their appeal, “they make up approximately 75% of all diamonds sold, and about 60% of all engagement rings, according Diamonds Pro.
The Oval diamonds, like the round diamonds, are popular for engagement rings because of their elongation, soft and rounded edges. Their shapes help to maximize carat weight. It is their appearances, unique compassionate looks, slender on fingers and distinct popularity make oval diamonds trendy.
Other trendy stones in 2022 are the Yellow Diamonds. These gems are so popular because “they are some of the most wallet-friendly rare diamonds on the market. Light or faint yellow diamonds are fairly common and therefore are generally cheaper than colorless diamonds,” explains the Harlem World Magazine. Over the years, yellow diamonds have gained popularity in the industry due to their price affordability.
The round, oval or yellow diamonds are trendy in 2022. To purchase any of these diamonds with the aforementioned characteristics, whether for a wedding, collection or for investment purposes, factors that determine prices vary. Therefore it is imperative to seek professional advice.
For those interested in natural colored diamonds as alternative investment, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
Contact Information:
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Lt
David Metcalfe
Tel: 416-679-9306
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results