KidzCon 2022 Kicks-Off Annual Event Benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Step and Repeat LA Creates Customized Backdrop for 3rd Annual Kid-spired Extravaganza!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) ANAHEIM - It was all fun, games, and goodwill as KidzCon returned for its 3rd annual gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center. The 2-day event, which took place from July 15th thru July 17th, is all about learning and experiencing a “dreamworld of fun and discovery”, all while getting the opportunity to do what kids do best - be themselves!
Featuring vendors from all across the globe who dominate kids toy, apparel and gadget industries, KidzCon’s mission is to empower children by encouraging them to “express their individuality in a highly compromised world of adults.” According to its website, KidzCon vendors and event sponsors “have the chance to showcase their products and market their innovative concepts while attendees can shop 100+ curated brands, indulge in sweet treats, flavorful food, and interactive activities.”
Step and Repeat LA, partnering with Project Pop Drop, a philanthropy organization created and sponsored by Platinum International Products And Services, was commissioned to produce one of the photo-op backdrops for this year’s KidzCon. Measuring in at 8’ tall and 8’ wide, the matte-finished fabric print featured a variety of sponsor logos, and was displayed on a Telescoping Stand - a super lightweight and travel-friendly structure that is perfect for tradeshow -style events.
In attendance was Natasha Graziano, mindset coach and the top female motivational speaker under 40 according to Forbes magazine, and was photographed standing in front of the backdrop created by Step and Repeat LA.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
