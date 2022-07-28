Are We Yet Alive? Effective Ministry in a Multi-Stress World
When treading water is not enough… Announcing the Release of New Non-Fiction—Are We Yet Alive? Effective Ministry in a Multi-Stress World by Dr. Larry Webb, Published by Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) – Denver, CO and Charlotte, NC – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new non-fiction book: Are We Yet Alive? Effective Ministry in a Multi-Stress World by Dr. Larry Webb.
The role of ministry includes both generic and episodic stressors. This time of pandemic, isolation, distance ministry and reduced congregational options is further exacerbated by global issues centered in the war in Ukraine. Churches are feeling the impact locally and globally. Add to these stressors an increasing division between conservative and progressive members and congregations, and the emotional load on pastors may reach the breaking point. The insights and skills shared in Are We Yet Alive can blunt the emotional and spiritual impact of these challenges and lead to healing ministry for ministers and congregations. Dr. Webb has walked this path and offers concrete actions to enhance the work of the Holy Spirit in the reader’s life.
Dr. Larry Webb has over 35 years’ experience in ministry at small, medium and large congregations from California to Florida. His book is also informed by 30 years of psychotherapy with pastors and church members, and consultations with churches of numerous denominations across the nation. “During that time the nation has encountered several crises that have impacted the churches. I have seen and worked with churches during times of war, economic uncertainty, political transitions and cultural crises,” he explains. “Working in the community with businesses, government and not-for-profit agencies has enabled me to see that many human issues cross lines with those facing clergy.”
At 188 pages, Are We Yet Alive? is available online at Outskirts Press and Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction and religious categories.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5160-2 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religion
