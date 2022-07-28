C4ISR Market Overview by Industry, Trend, Share and Global Forecast to 2026
C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region (2021-2026)
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2022 ) The C4ISR Market is projected to grow from USD 119.9 billion in 2021 to USD 147.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The C4ISR market report covers various products, application software, and technologies related to tactical communications, networking, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance that provide access to a global information grid of shared data and information sources in defense and commercial applications. C4ISR systems provide decision-makers with the ability to understand and predict events in the ground, sea, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains to outpace adversaries.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1315
Key Market Players
The C4ISR market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) and General Dynamics Corporation (US), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured C4ISR contracts in the last few years. Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to the changing requirements of commercial, homeland security and defense & space users across the world.
Based on platform, space segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026.
C4ISR systems using space platforms include multiple satellite subsystems, which form the backbone of various communication systems. Space platforms support communications and data transmission for commercial and defense applications in different regions of the world. Satellite network systems are compatible with multiple communication terminals. Some countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan are investing in network security to protect their communication networks from hackers and protect their data from unauthorized access. The UK is investing more and more in the C4ISR space system to improve its surveillance capabilities and shorten the attack response time. Due to the high cost of acquisition and the complexity of integration with legacy systems, emerging countries are slowly adopting space-based systems.
Based on solution, hardware segment of the C4ISR market by solution type is projected to witness the largest share due to the increasing need for intelligence gathering in commercial and defense applications.
Based on the solution, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026, accounting for the largest share in 2021. Next-generation military applications require a delay-tolerant network for sharing data and resources using an interoperable computerized command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) infrastructure. Advanced distributed Software-Defined Networks (SDN) architecture for tactical environments is based on distributed cloudlets. Digital battlefields require secure, resilient, and adaptable networks and communications.
The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the C4ISR market
North America is expected to lead the C4ISR market in 2021. The US is the largest market for C4ISR in North America. The increasing investment in C4ISR systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing military platforms, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement agencies increasingly using C4ISR systems are key factors expected to drive the market in North America.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1315
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1315
Key Market Players
The C4ISR market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) and General Dynamics Corporation (US), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured C4ISR contracts in the last few years. Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to the changing requirements of commercial, homeland security and defense & space users across the world.
Based on platform, space segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026.
C4ISR systems using space platforms include multiple satellite subsystems, which form the backbone of various communication systems. Space platforms support communications and data transmission for commercial and defense applications in different regions of the world. Satellite network systems are compatible with multiple communication terminals. Some countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan are investing in network security to protect their communication networks from hackers and protect their data from unauthorized access. The UK is investing more and more in the C4ISR space system to improve its surveillance capabilities and shorten the attack response time. Due to the high cost of acquisition and the complexity of integration with legacy systems, emerging countries are slowly adopting space-based systems.
Based on solution, hardware segment of the C4ISR market by solution type is projected to witness the largest share due to the increasing need for intelligence gathering in commercial and defense applications.
Based on the solution, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026, accounting for the largest share in 2021. Next-generation military applications require a delay-tolerant network for sharing data and resources using an interoperable computerized command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) infrastructure. Advanced distributed Software-Defined Networks (SDN) architecture for tactical environments is based on distributed cloudlets. Digital battlefields require secure, resilient, and adaptable networks and communications.
The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the C4ISR market
North America is expected to lead the C4ISR market in 2021. The US is the largest market for C4ISR in North America. The increasing investment in C4ISR systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing military platforms, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement agencies increasingly using C4ISR systems are key factors expected to drive the market in North America.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1315
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Aashish Mehra
Tel: 18886006441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Aashish Mehra
Tel: 18886006441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results