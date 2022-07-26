Hawaii Fluid Art Opens New Location
Celebrate Hawaiian Style
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2022 ) Dallas, Texas -- Maya Ratcliff, Owner and Founder of Hawaii Fluid Art announced a grand opening celebration event to be held at the Dallas Flagship Gallery/Studio and Corporate Training Center on August 20, 2022, from 5 – 9pm with a Tahatian show beginning at 7pm. Festivities will include a fire dancer and Tahitian dancers, food, drinks, giveaways and fun at their new gallery.
Hawaii Fluid Art, (hawaiifluidart.com) with its new Dallas location across from the Galleria Dallas next to Paradise Bakery, offers arts classes 5 times a day 7 days a week. The classes are fun, fast and easy; participants are guaranteed to create a masterpiece. Individuals, businesses or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other specials events such as corporate events, date nights, ladies' nights out or family fun nights.
Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s Founder and CEO.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Unlike other studios, Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office.
Current open locations include Dallas TX, Waikoloa Beach, Hawaii and Kansas City, Mo. Opening Soon: Nashville, TN, Oklahoma City, OK, Las Vegas, NV, Frisco, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Phoenix, AZ. Hawaii Fluid Art offers franchise opportunities across the nation. For more information, go to https://hawaiifluidart.com/franchise/. Check out the fun on Hawaii Fluid Art Facebook page at https://facebook.com/HFADallas
###
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Rhonda Betts
Tel: 816.294.0872
