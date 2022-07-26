Natural Language Processing Market Witness the Growth of $35.1 billion by 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2022 ) According to research report "Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Type (Statistical, Hybrid), Application (Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk & Threat Detection), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2020 to USD 35.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cloud-based NLP solutions to reduce overall costs and better scalability and increasing usage of smart devices to facilitate smart enviroments are expected to drive the NLP market growth. The rise in the adoption of NLP-based applications across verticals to enhance customer experience and increase in investments in the healthcare vertical is expected to offer opportunities for NLP vendors.
The NLP market is expected to witness a slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the churn rate and shuddered almost every vertical. The lockdown is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chain and logistics as the continuity of operations for various verticals is getting badly impacted. The verticals facing the greatest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods. The availability of essential items is impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation, although the essential items are exempted from the lockdown. The condition is expected to come under control by early 2021, while the demand for NLP solutions and services is expected to increase due to the increased demand for enhancing customer experiences and building personalized relationships with prospects. Several verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of NLP solutions and services for enabling digital transformation initiatives, which address mission-critical processes, improve operations, and differentiate customer viewing experiences. The reduction in operational costs, better customer experiences, and improved customer churn rate, enhanced visibility into processes and operations, and improved real-time decision-making are key business and operational priorities expected to drive the adoption of NLP.
NLP is a branch of artificial intelligence that helps computers understand, interpret, and manipulate human language. NLP draws from many disciplines, including computer science and computational linguistics, in its pursuit to fill the gap between human communication and computer understanding. Today, companies use NLP solutions for the automatic summarization of large data sets and dashboards, machine translation, text classification, and sentiment analysis. These solutions and services also help organizations in saving time and money by enabling employees to focus on value-added tasks; in other words, they reduce efforts of workforce. Furthermore, NLP solutions generate automated, but accurate and consistent written reports on a set schedule. In an analytical setting, NLP solutions accelerate the time to derive insights and drive the cause, usage, and adoption of analytical tools. By generating personalized messages, these solutions drive customer satisfaction and retention, boost customers’ loyalty, increase the revenue flow, and enhance the net income.
IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. The company is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. It operates through five major business segments, namely cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM’s product portfolio includes an analytics cloud platform, a blockchain platform, a Watson IoT platform, and a Watson Customer Engagement solution. It offers industry solutions, system services, IT infrastructure, resiliency services, and financing. The company provides solutions to various industry verticals, including IT, healthcare and life sciences, government, telecom, automobile, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, chemicals and petroleum, electronics, energy and power, media and entertainment, mining, retail, BFSI, travel and transportation, and education. It has a presence in more than 175 countries in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. IBM offers an NLP solution for NLU, which is helping organizations to extract insights from unstructured data, create reports, and analyze sentiments from customer data. Such solutions are offered as a cloud-based model that is easily available to users anywhere.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company is a subsidiary of Amazon and primarily offers cloud computing services in the form of web services. It offers a wide range of products and services to customers present in 190 countries. AWS’ product portfolio comprises segments, such as compute, storage, database, migration, network, and content delivery, developer tools, management tools, media services, ML, and analytics. The solutions segment offers websites and web apps, mobile services, back-up, storage and archive, financial services, and digital media. The company caters to various industry verticals, including media and entertainment, automotive, education, BFSI, game tech, government, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, oil and gas, and power utilities. It has a presence in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. AWS offers an NLP service named Amazon Comprehend for entity extraction, sentiment analysis, tokenization, and classification of unstructured data. This is a fully managed service allowing users to pay as per their usage.
Major vendors in the NLP include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Facebook (US), Apple (US), 3M (US), Intel (US), SAS Institute (US), Baidu (China), Inbenta (US), Veritone (US), Dolbey (US), Narrative Science (US), Bitext (Spain), Health Fidelity (US), Linguamatics (UK), Conversica (US), SparkCognition (US), Automated Insights (US), Gnani.ai (India), Niki (India), Mihup (India), Observe.AI (US), Hyro (US), Just AI (England), RaGaVeRa (India). These NLP vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global NLP market.
