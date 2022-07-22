Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $956.48 billion by 2032 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled, ‘Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2032,’ the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022–2032 to reach $956.48 billion by 2032.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5026
The aim of wastewater treatment is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water. These facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial & municipal wastewater, remove pollutants, and send the purified water back into the environment.
The high growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth & urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality & public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.
The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the water and wastewater treatment market. The aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the major challenges to the growth of this market.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5026
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the water and wastewater treatment market based on type (water treatment, wastewater treatment), offering (treatment technologies [membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification], treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, operation & maintenance services), application (municipal, industrial), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2022, the wastewater treatment segment is slated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, the increasing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments.
Based on offering, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation & maintenance services. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits.
Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial applications. In 2022, the municipal applications segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is driven by the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging infrastructure in developed countries. In addition, the increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations & legislations regarding wastewater drive the growth of this segment.
Based on geography, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advancements in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and increasing investments in water infrastructure by the public sector organizations.
Quick Buy – “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65880034
CHINA
China has the world’s largest wastewater sector. The rapid development of China’s wastewater sector over the past 40 years has forged its global leading treatment capacity and innovation ability. However, many problems persist, including underdeveloped sewers & sludge disposal facilities, low sustainability of the treatment processes, questionable Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) effluent discharge standards, and a lack of global thinking on achieving a sustainable balance between wastewater management, human society, and nature.
The key factors driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market in China are the growing population, rising volumes of untreated sludge, high wastewater discharge, and increasing water pollution. However, the lack of domestic operational expertise is a major challenge to the growth of this market. For instance, around 70% of the constructed wastewater treatment plants in Hainan were operated for 3–5 years and then shut down due to the lack of proper operation and maintenance.
Some of the key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Veolia Environnement (France), Suez Group (France), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026
Scope of the Report
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Type
Wastewater Treatment
Water Treatment
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering
Treatment Technologies
Membrane Separation & Filtration
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes
Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
Microfiltration (MF) Membrane
Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes
Other Filtration Technologies
Sludge Management Technology
Activated Sludge
Clarification
Chlorination
Industrial Demineralization
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
UV & Ozone
Dissolved Air Flotation
Other Treatment Technologies
Treatment Chemicals
Process Control & Automation
Design, Engineering, and Construction Services
Operation & Maintenance Services
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application
Municipal Applications
Industrial Applications
Food & Beverages
Food & Beverages Market, by Type
Food & Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market
Food & Beverages Water Treatment Market
Food & Beverages Market, by Offering
Treatment Technologies Market
Treatment Chemicals Market
Process Control & Automation Market
Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market
Operation & Maintenance Services Market
Food & Beverages Market, by Food Category
Dairy
Cheese
Ice Cream
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Prepared Food
Powdered Food
Alcoholic Beverages
Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Clusters/Sub-industries
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Mining
Petrochemical
Semiconductors
Other Industrial Applications
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Indonesia
Australia
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippines
Singapore
Taiwan
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
France
U.K.
Italy
Poland
Switzerland
Sweden
Belgium
Denmark
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Latin America
Brazil
Chile
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Kuwait
Iran
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5026
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5026
The aim of wastewater treatment is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water. These facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial & municipal wastewater, remove pollutants, and send the purified water back into the environment.
The high growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth & urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality & public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.
The growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the water and wastewater treatment market. The aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the major challenges to the growth of this market.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5026
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the water and wastewater treatment market based on type (water treatment, wastewater treatment), offering (treatment technologies [membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, clarification], treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, operation & maintenance services), application (municipal, industrial), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2022, the wastewater treatment segment is slated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, depletion of freshwater resources, the increasing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments.
Based on offering, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation & maintenance services. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits.
Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial applications. In 2022, the municipal applications segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is driven by the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging infrastructure in developed countries. In addition, the increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations & legislations regarding wastewater drive the growth of this segment.
Based on geography, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advancements in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and increasing investments in water infrastructure by the public sector organizations.
Quick Buy – “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65880034
CHINA
China has the world’s largest wastewater sector. The rapid development of China’s wastewater sector over the past 40 years has forged its global leading treatment capacity and innovation ability. However, many problems persist, including underdeveloped sewers & sludge disposal facilities, low sustainability of the treatment processes, questionable Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) effluent discharge standards, and a lack of global thinking on achieving a sustainable balance between wastewater management, human society, and nature.
The key factors driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market in China are the growing population, rising volumes of untreated sludge, high wastewater discharge, and increasing water pollution. However, the lack of domestic operational expertise is a major challenge to the growth of this market. For instance, around 70% of the constructed wastewater treatment plants in Hainan were operated for 3–5 years and then shut down due to the lack of proper operation and maintenance.
Some of the key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Veolia Environnement (France), Suez Group (France), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026
Scope of the Report
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Type
Wastewater Treatment
Water Treatment
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering
Treatment Technologies
Membrane Separation & Filtration
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes
Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
Microfiltration (MF) Membrane
Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes
Other Filtration Technologies
Sludge Management Technology
Activated Sludge
Clarification
Chlorination
Industrial Demineralization
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
UV & Ozone
Dissolved Air Flotation
Other Treatment Technologies
Treatment Chemicals
Process Control & Automation
Design, Engineering, and Construction Services
Operation & Maintenance Services
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application
Municipal Applications
Industrial Applications
Food & Beverages
Food & Beverages Market, by Type
Food & Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market
Food & Beverages Water Treatment Market
Food & Beverages Market, by Offering
Treatment Technologies Market
Treatment Chemicals Market
Process Control & Automation Market
Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market
Operation & Maintenance Services Market
Food & Beverages Market, by Food Category
Dairy
Cheese
Ice Cream
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Prepared Food
Powdered Food
Alcoholic Beverages
Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Clusters/Sub-industries
Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Mining
Petrochemical
Semiconductors
Other Industrial Applications
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Indonesia
Australia
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippines
Singapore
Taiwan
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
France
U.K.
Italy
Poland
Switzerland
Sweden
Belgium
Denmark
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Latin America
Brazil
Chile
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Kuwait
Iran
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5026
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results