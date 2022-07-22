Air-to-Air Refueling Market Report Size Worth $851 Million by 2025
Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed, Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User, Region (2020-2025)
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2022 ) The report "Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed, Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 501 million in 2020 to USD 851 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for combat aircraft and military spending of various countries.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the air-to-air refueling market include Cobham plc (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Boeing (US), and GE Aviation (US). These key players offer air-to-air refueling systems for different platforms, and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233525223
The research study conducted on the air-to-air refueling market involved extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business week, and Factiva to identify and collect information relevant to the air-to-air refueling market. The primary sources considered included industry experts from the air-to-air refueling market as well as sub-component manufacturers, air-to-air refueling system service providers, government agencies, technology vendors, system integrators, research organizations, and original equipment manufacturers related to all segments of the value chain of this industry. In-depth interviews with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), industry consultants, and C-level executives, have been conducted to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information pertaining to the air-to-air refueling market as well as to assess te growth prospects of the market.
Air-to-Air Refueling Market Ecosystem
Prominent companies providing air-to-air refueling systems, private and small enterprises, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are the key stakeholders in the air-to-air refueling market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and industries also serve as major influencers in the market.
The fuel tank segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on components, the fuel tank segment is estimated to account for the highest share in the air-to-air refueling market in 2020. A fuel tank system is one of the important components of an air to air refueling system as it increases the safety of fuel systems in an aircraft. This system is placed in the fuel tank of the aircraft and stores non-flammable gases, such as nitrogen. A fuel tank operates during a flight when the bleed air is supplied.
The boom refueling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on system, the boom refueling segment is projected to lead air-to-air refueling market during forecast period. Most tanker aircraft use boom refueling systems, which consist of a rigid tube that helps an operator on tanker aircraft to extend the boom tube and insert it into a vessel on the aircraft being refueled. The growth of the boom refueling segment can be attributed to its ability to transfer fuel as fast as possible. Since the boom is rigid, it is capable of a higher transfer rate as compared to probe and drogue.
The manned segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on type, manned segment is projected to lead air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of air-to-air refueling through manned systems by military and naval forces across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the manned segment.
North America is one of the leading markets for air-to-air refueling systems in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of key market players. The major countries under this region are the US and Canada. The US leads the air-to-air refueling market in North America. The military aviation sector in North America is growing steadily, consequently created a significant demand for air-to-air refueling systems. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to boost the air-to-air refueling market in North America.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=233525223
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the air-to-air refueling market include Cobham plc (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Boeing (US), and GE Aviation (US). These key players offer air-to-air refueling systems for different platforms, and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233525223
The research study conducted on the air-to-air refueling market involved extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business week, and Factiva to identify and collect information relevant to the air-to-air refueling market. The primary sources considered included industry experts from the air-to-air refueling market as well as sub-component manufacturers, air-to-air refueling system service providers, government agencies, technology vendors, system integrators, research organizations, and original equipment manufacturers related to all segments of the value chain of this industry. In-depth interviews with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), industry consultants, and C-level executives, have been conducted to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information pertaining to the air-to-air refueling market as well as to assess te growth prospects of the market.
Air-to-Air Refueling Market Ecosystem
Prominent companies providing air-to-air refueling systems, private and small enterprises, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are the key stakeholders in the air-to-air refueling market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and industries also serve as major influencers in the market.
The fuel tank segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on components, the fuel tank segment is estimated to account for the highest share in the air-to-air refueling market in 2020. A fuel tank system is one of the important components of an air to air refueling system as it increases the safety of fuel systems in an aircraft. This system is placed in the fuel tank of the aircraft and stores non-flammable gases, such as nitrogen. A fuel tank operates during a flight when the bleed air is supplied.
The boom refueling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on system, the boom refueling segment is projected to lead air-to-air refueling market during forecast period. Most tanker aircraft use boom refueling systems, which consist of a rigid tube that helps an operator on tanker aircraft to extend the boom tube and insert it into a vessel on the aircraft being refueled. The growth of the boom refueling segment can be attributed to its ability to transfer fuel as fast as possible. Since the boom is rigid, it is capable of a higher transfer rate as compared to probe and drogue.
The manned segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on type, manned segment is projected to lead air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of air-to-air refueling through manned systems by military and naval forces across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the manned segment.
North America is one of the leading markets for air-to-air refueling systems in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of key market players. The major countries under this region are the US and Canada. The US leads the air-to-air refueling market in North America. The military aviation sector in North America is growing steadily, consequently created a significant demand for air-to-air refueling systems. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to boost the air-to-air refueling market in North America.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=233525223
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results