NGS Automation Market Worth $940.2 Million by 2029— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
NGS Automation Market By Product (Platform, Consumables), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 26, 2022 ) According to a new market research report, ‘NGS Automation Market By Product (Platform, Consumables), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the NGS automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to reach $940.2 million by 2029.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) includes processes such as sample pre-processing, library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics. The library preparation step is critical in NGS workflow; however, it is still time-consuming and repetitive despite ongoing technical advancements in high-throughput sequencing. The library preparation step has numerous repetitive steps that require small volumes to be pipetted with high precision. This process makes it highly prone to manual errors, compromising the entire NGS process. The automation of library preparation can increase efficiency, generate more consistent results, and increase lab efficiency. NGS automation also helps maintain turnaround times and increase sample throughput.
The main factors driving the NGS automation market are the increasing demand for automation in NGS workflow, the rising incidences of cancer, and the increasing R&D investments and healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing and the rising number of collaborations between companies to develop library preparation protocols are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market.
However, the high cost of automation workstations is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, factors such as regulatory & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the requirement of high-skilled personnel for operating automation software are the major challenges to the growth of this market.
The Impact of COVID-19 on the NGS Automation Market
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has highlighted the importance of next-generation sequencing in identifying and keeping track of the SARS-COV-2 virus mutations. Since 2020, various COVID-19 variants have been identified using next-generation sequencing. Companies have been actively collaborating to support the demand for accurate and widespread testing. For instance, in August 2020, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Fry Laboratories, LLC (U.S.) and BioID Genomics, Inc. (U.S.) for developing a rapid NGS diagnostics technology for the detection of COVID-19. Through this collaboration, Beckman Coulter shared its expertise in automation and integrated it with Fry Laboratories’ NGS library preparation technologies.
The threat of new COVID-19 variants stills persists, and scientists are striving to identify different emerging variants. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) plays a vital role in tracking the development and spread of new variants of the SARS-COV-2 virus as it provides precision at the nucleotide level.
The development of rapid, highly-automated NGS research tools has had a significant impact on monitoring the evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus. NGS is a powerful DNA sequencing tool that can analyze an entire genome and detect emerging virus variants. NGS is expected to play an important role in epidemiological research to distinguish between COVID-19, influenza, and other viruses in the coming years. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the NGS industry, thereby boosting the demand for NGS automation.
The NGS automation market is segmented based on product, application, sequencing type, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.
Based on product, in 2022, the workstation/robotic platform segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and the rising demand for automation of NGS library preparation due to its benefits, such as increased efficiency and the ability to generate consistent and reproducible results.
Based on application, in 2022, the drug discovery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased use of NGS technologies in drug discovery, the potential of NGS to cut down drug development costs and reduce the duration of drug discoveries. Next-generation sequencing has ushered a new era of gene-based drug development by enabling high-throughput analysis of genotype-phenotype relationships in human populations, boosting the demand for NGS automation.
Based on sequencing type, in 2022, the whole genome sequencing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall NGS automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need to lower the per-sample cost of whole-genome sequencing by automating the NGS library preparation. Library preparation activities such as DNA extraction, quantification, fragmentation, normalization, purification, and quality control are labor-intensive and slow down the generation of sequencing data; hence there is a rising demand for the adoption of NGS automation solutions.
Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure, growing adoption of NGS in drug discovery and development, and increased government funding for research activities. Furthermore, the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in advanced NGS automation systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s major market share is attributed to the high investments in R&D, the rising demand for NGS automation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and the increasing government support and investments to enhance the genome sequencing infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate in the NGS automation market during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic & infectious diseases, increasing government focus on sequencing projects in the region, a large number of patients with gene-associated
The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product, application, sequencing type, end user, and geography, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2019–2022). In recent years, the NGS automation market has witnessed numerous product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.
The key players profiled in this market study are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PRIMADAG SAS (France), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Hudson Robotics (U.S.), SPT Labtech (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).
Scope of the Report:
NGS Automation Market, by Product
Workstation/Robotic Platform
Reagents & Consumables
NGS Automation Market, by Application
Drug Discovery
Clinical Diagnostics
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Reproductive Health
Other Clinical Diagnostics
Other Applications
NGS Automation Market, by Sequencing Type
Whole Genome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Targeted Genome Sequencing
Others
NGS Automation Market, by End User
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Others End Users
NGS Automation Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
