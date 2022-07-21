5G Services Market Forecast 2022–2026 | Leading Players AT&T, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, Reliance Jio And More
5G Services Market by End User (Consumers and Enterprises), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Government), Application, Communication Type (eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, and FWA), and Region — Global Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2022 ) The report “5G Services Market by End User (Consumers and Enterprises), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Government), Application, Communication Type (eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, and FWA), and Region — Global Forecast to 2026”, size is expected to grow from USD 53.0 billion in 2020 to USD 249.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period. The transformation to the 5G ecosystem is expected to witness 3–4 times faster growth rate than other connectivity transformations. This is primarily due to the rapid innovation in virtualization in the networking domain, coupled with the growing numbers of applications, which require a latent-free connection. The above factors have resulted to expect rapid adoption of 5G services, followed by a quick roll out of 5G services by other developing economies.
Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
5G opportunities in healthcare rely on a combination of massive IoT and enhanced broadband to support telemedicine. 5G will help improve diagnoses requiring multiple connections at a remote site (patient dialysis at home or remote control of medical equipment). Telemedicine and connected equipment inside hospitals will be possible using 5G. For instance, massive IoT strides had already been taking place ahead of events in 2020. Consider Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY, US. The hospital found itself bogged down with administrative tasks, such as taking patients vital signs every few hours and manually logging the results. 5G services were dopted by the hospital to improve the service and healthcare during the pandemic.
uRLLC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) use cases such as autonomous systems and mission-critical control are going to gain traction, which increase the speed and quality of services in critical functions. The automotive industry has been an early adopter of various connectivity technologies. There has been a major impetus by car manufacturers to develop connection-ready cars, taking small steps forward within a long-term vision of autonomous vehicle control using URLLC. Service providers may decide to provide focussed offerings end-to-end as the principle B2B services provider. So for example they may supply services, including high-definition cameras to a car manufacturer that requires 5G and URLLC on a production line.
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G services market
APAC has several growing economies, such as China, South Korea, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G services market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G services solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices
Key and innovative vendors in 5G services market are AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Verizon (US), BT Group (UK), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), T-Mobile (US), China Telecom (China), Orange S.A (France), Vodafone (UK), China Unicom (China), Telstra (Australia), Telefonica (Spain), KT (South Korea), Rogers (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Etisalat( UAE), STC (KSA), LG U+ ( South Korea), NTT Docomo (Japan), KDDI (Japan), Telus (Canada), Swisscom (Switzerland), DISH (US), Reliance Jio (India), Rakuten (Japan), MTN ( South Africa), Airtel (India), and Telenor Group (Norway)
China Mobile (China) and SK Telecom (South Korea) are Leading Players in the 5G Services Market
China Mobile is focusing on customer, home, and business and new markets, referring it as the CHBN strategy. The firm is directed toward empowering China in terms of cyber power, digital nation, and smart society to implement the 5G+ plans, since June 2019, thus connecting all industries and enterprises. The firm had launched exclusive plans for 5G customers and feature services, such as ultra-high definition videos, cloud-based games, and full-screen video connecting tones. As of the end of February 2020, the 5G plans had attracted 15.40 million package customers. In terms of vertical sector, the firm combined 5G with AICDE capabilities, to facilitate 5G smart manufacturing, 5G remote medical services, and 5G automated mining. China Mobile recorded operating revenue up by 1.2% compared to last year with the telecommunications services revenue, registering a growth of 0.5% year-on-year.
SK Telecom launched 5G NSA (5G-LTE composite standard, non-standalone) in December 2018, with 5G and LTE networks for data transmission and reception. In 2019, it was launched at a broad scale and within nine months of the launch, 5G subscribers surpassed two million for the first time in the country, and provided a platform for new growth and global partnerships based on advanced 5G technical competencies and services, along with 5G roaming service, as one of the first in the world. In April 2019, SK Telecom introduced advancement into the hyper-generation of 5G with the launch of 5G memberships. SK Telecom’s 5G services leadership is actuated with partnerships with global companies for new services and products, such as cloud gaming, real-life experience services, and eSports. The firm is also focused on offering hyper-experience with the 5G infrastructure with the establishment of 5G-based wired and wireless network infrastructure, constituting 5G clusters, and innovating customer value by offering AR/VR services.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1–888–600–6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1–888–600–6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
