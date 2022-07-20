Supply Chain Analytics Market Forecast 2022–2025 | Leading Players SAP, Oracle, IBM, SAS Institute, TIBCO And More
Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region — Global Forecast to 2025
The report "Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region — Global Forecast to 2025", size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the supply chain industry include increasing volume and velocity of data, need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies, and the advent of AI and machine learning into supply chain management.
Demand Analysis and Forecasting segment constituted the largest market share during the forecast period
The demand analysis and forecasting software is one of the major software in the supply chain analytics market that helps companies forecast the future demands for a product through historical data analysis. Demand forecasting helps the company manage inventory levels during peaks and troughs, thereby ensuring the products are not overstocked or understocked. The demand analysis and forecasting solution facilitate businesses to boost their service levels, shorten cycle times, reduce inventory investment, and minimize obsolescence.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
In component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Professional services and managed services help enterprises in building successful client relationships by continuously supporting them through business tenure. Furthermore, these services benefit enterprises by maximizing resource usage, improving project execution, and streamlining business operations.
Automotive industry vertical to garner the largest market size during the forecast period
The automotive supply chain industry has seen considerable growth in the past few decades, due to the shifting market conditions, liberalization, cost pressure, and infusion of trending technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors, IoT, built-in test equipment, entertainment systems, and Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall supply chain analytics market during the forecast period. This region houses some of the major vendors of data analytics specialized in offering supply chain analytics solutions, such as SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, and Tableau. These players have their headquarters, as well as direct sales offices in the region. Major retail chains across the US and Canada have already embraced analytics in its supply chain processes and are gaining numerous benefits from it.
The supply chain analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US), Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT (Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company(US), Antuit (US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i (India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK), Blue Yonder (US), Manhattan Associates (US), and DataFactZ (US).
Oracle (US) and IBM (US) are Leading Players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market
Oracle is among the leaders in the supply chain analytics market with a global presence. The company has a balanced growth strategy in the market, including significant product launches diversifying Oracle’s supply chain analytics product portfolio, and increasing the company’s market reach. Oracle offers different products for supply chain analytics such as Procurement and Spend Analytics, Supplier Performance Analytics, Inventory Analytics, and PeopleSoft Supply Chain Analytics. For instance, in May 2018, Oracle launched new AI cloud applications for supply chain managers to discover patterns and gain insights on product issues. The strong network of channel partners and distributors has strengthened the reach of the company across the world. In the past few years, the company has increased its cloud-based portfolio and launched several of its products on cloud catering to the requirements of SaaS-based businesses. Furthermore, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D.;
Similarly, IBM provides a wide range of supply chain analytics solutions that enable users to predict, assess, and mitigate risks proactively. IBM offers Watson Order Optimizer with the capabilities of IBM Cognos Supply Chain Procurement Performance Analytics dedicated to the supply chain department of myriad industries. IBM offers three products for supply chain analytics, namely IBM Watson Supply Chain Insights, IBM Watson Order Optimizer, and IBM Cognos Supply Chain Performance Procurement Analytics. Furthermore, in October 2018, the company released Watson Supply Chain Insights that offers real-time data about supply chain operations to supply chain officers. The company has been continuously investing in R&D; to focus on high-growth strategic opportunities and expand its market presence. Moreover, a strong cloud footprint also enables the company to deliver its analytics solutions efficiently through the cloud. Headquartered in New York, US, the company has additional offices in North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and APAC.
