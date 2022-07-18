Surge Arrester Market Projected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2025
The global surge arrester market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2022 ) The global Surge Arrester Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The rising demand for electricity in APAC and the growing focus of on increasing renewable energy installed capacity are encouraging utilities to invest in the electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as in electrification projects. These investments, along with investments to replace aging electric infrastructure in North America and Europe are expected to create the demand for surge arrester market.
The utilities segment is expected to lead the surge arrester market
The surge arrester market, by end-user, is segmented into utilities, industries, and transportation. Utilities are the major end-user industry of surge arresters owing to the fact that the sheer size of an electrical network operated by utilities is bigger compared to the industrial and transportation electric infrastructure.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4410948
The medium voltage segment is expected to capture the major share of the Surge Arrester Market
The medium voltage surge arresters segment is expected to be the largest segment by voltage. These surge arresters find common application across end-users from the utilities, industrial, and transportation sectors. The demand for medium-voltage surge arresters is on the rise due to their use in grid-connected renewable power applications as the utilities and plant operators install surge arresters near the point of connection (PoC) to protect the network elements. Major drivers for the rising demand for medium-voltage surge arresters are the growing number of electrification projects in developing countries and the increasing focus on grid modification in developed countries for better integration of renewable energy sources.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest surge arrester market
Rising demand for surge arresters in China, and India are expected to drive the Surge Arrester Market in Asia-Pacific. Surging demand for electricity and the growing need to increase renewable power generation capacity encourage utilities in these countries to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Increased investments in EHV and UHV transmission projects in China and India spur the growth of the surge arrester market in APAC.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4410948
Some of the prominent key players profiled in the Surge Arrester Market are Hitachi ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), General Electric (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Hubbell (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surge-arrester.asp
The utilities segment is expected to lead the surge arrester market
The surge arrester market, by end-user, is segmented into utilities, industries, and transportation. Utilities are the major end-user industry of surge arresters owing to the fact that the sheer size of an electrical network operated by utilities is bigger compared to the industrial and transportation electric infrastructure.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4410948
The medium voltage segment is expected to capture the major share of the Surge Arrester Market
The medium voltage surge arresters segment is expected to be the largest segment by voltage. These surge arresters find common application across end-users from the utilities, industrial, and transportation sectors. The demand for medium-voltage surge arresters is on the rise due to their use in grid-connected renewable power applications as the utilities and plant operators install surge arresters near the point of connection (PoC) to protect the network elements. Major drivers for the rising demand for medium-voltage surge arresters are the growing number of electrification projects in developing countries and the increasing focus on grid modification in developed countries for better integration of renewable energy sources.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest surge arrester market
Rising demand for surge arresters in China, and India are expected to drive the Surge Arrester Market in Asia-Pacific. Surging demand for electricity and the growing need to increase renewable power generation capacity encourage utilities in these countries to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Increased investments in EHV and UHV transmission projects in China and India spur the growth of the surge arrester market in APAC.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4410948
Some of the prominent key players profiled in the Surge Arrester Market are Hitachi ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), General Electric (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Hubbell (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surge-arrester.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results