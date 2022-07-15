The Minions Are Back in Action with Latest Installment in 'Despicable Me' Series
Step and Repeat LA provides ‘Minion’ Media Walls for The Skate Experience in Los Angeles!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 15, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES - On June 24th, Milk Studios in Los Angeles underwent a complete transformation for The Skate Experience in celebration of the Hollywood takeover of The Minions. The experience, which was invite-only, served as part of a week-long series of events where The Minions literally took over Hollywood, transforming various parts of the iconic city into their own personal playground. This takeover was part of a clever advertising campaign used to build anticipation for the then-upcoming release of Illumination Studios ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’
…and it appears to have worked! ‘Rise of Gru’ opened #1 at the US Box office, during Independence Day weekend, with more than $107 million! As of the creation of this press release, the film - which tells the origins story of Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) and his rise to worldwide prominence as the greatest supervillain ever - has gone on to earn just over $412 million worldwide.
Step and Repeat LA was called in to provide not one, but three of its epic-sized Media Walls that were to be featured at Milk Studios as part of The Skate Experience. Featuring stunning, vibrant, Minion-approved artwork, each wall measured an impressive 8’ in height. Two of the walls measured at 20’ and 24’ in width, and the third wall, which served as the official photo-op wall for The Skate Experience, measured in at 30’ in length!
To create these aesthetic constructions, the crew at Step and Repeat LA used a series of wooden set flats that were brought together to create the required length of each wall. Once lying face up, each wall was covered with a matte-finished fabric print, which was stretched taught to ensure no wrinkles. Each wall was then raised, setup in place, and covered with elegant black cloth on the backside (to disguise setup hardware), along with sleek black gator board returns on the sides. Throw in some iconic brass stanchions and attractive black velvet ropes to keep those pesky Minions - Ahem!… I mean “paparazzi” - at bay, and you’ve got a stunning setup fit for a super-sized Hollywood event!
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ features a wonderful cast of voice talents, including Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Alan Arkin, Julie Andrews, and many more! The family-friendly adventure is currently playing in movie theaters worldwide.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
…and it appears to have worked! ‘Rise of Gru’ opened #1 at the US Box office, during Independence Day weekend, with more than $107 million! As of the creation of this press release, the film - which tells the origins story of Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) and his rise to worldwide prominence as the greatest supervillain ever - has gone on to earn just over $412 million worldwide.
Step and Repeat LA was called in to provide not one, but three of its epic-sized Media Walls that were to be featured at Milk Studios as part of The Skate Experience. Featuring stunning, vibrant, Minion-approved artwork, each wall measured an impressive 8’ in height. Two of the walls measured at 20’ and 24’ in width, and the third wall, which served as the official photo-op wall for The Skate Experience, measured in at 30’ in length!
To create these aesthetic constructions, the crew at Step and Repeat LA used a series of wooden set flats that were brought together to create the required length of each wall. Once lying face up, each wall was covered with a matte-finished fabric print, which was stretched taught to ensure no wrinkles. Each wall was then raised, setup in place, and covered with elegant black cloth on the backside (to disguise setup hardware), along with sleek black gator board returns on the sides. Throw in some iconic brass stanchions and attractive black velvet ropes to keep those pesky Minions - Ahem!… I mean “paparazzi” - at bay, and you’ve got a stunning setup fit for a super-sized Hollywood event!
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ features a wonderful cast of voice talents, including Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Alan Arkin, Julie Andrews, and many more! The family-friendly adventure is currently playing in movie theaters worldwide.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Tot
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Tot
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results