Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Worth $25.2 Billion by 2028
Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling, Serialization), and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled “Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labeling, Serialization) and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $25.2 billion by 2028.
The growth in the pharmaceuticals market is due to the high burden of diseases globally, a surge in the geriatric population, and growing preparedness to tackle pandemics. Further, pharmaceutical production is also likely to increase due to the growing generic production in light of recent patent expirations of patented drugs. The increasing demand for flexible manufacturing and the growing need to comply with various regulations also contribute to the market growth.
Moreover, the emerging manufacturing hotspots in Sri Lanka and Malaysia and growing spending on pharmaceutical R&D are likely to offer market growth opportunities.
Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market
The global COVID-19 pandemic affected the healthcare industry diversely. The pandemic had led to an increase in demand for vaccines and therapies, due to which various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers expanded their manufacturing facilities.
The adoption of expansion plans by manufacturers is expected to improve the demand for pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. The pandemic led to temporary supply chain disruptions due to the national lockdowns imposed in various countries. The lockdown led to temporary shutdowns of local manufacturing plants, due to which the supply of APIs and finished dosages were largely affected.
Owing to supply chain disruption, governments in several countries decided to increase the domestic manufacturing of therapeutics to decrease the dependence on imports. Such initiatives positively impacted the growth of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market.
Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Overview
The overall pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of drug delivery, and geography.
Based on the mode of drug delivery, in 2021, the oral formulations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pharmaceutical processing and primary packaging equipment market. Oral formulations are preferred over other formulations owing to their benefits, like safety and convenience in administration and cost-effectiveness.
Based on type, in 2021, the cartoning equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall secondary packaging equipment market. The key factor attributed to the higher adoption of cartoning equipment is the increased consumption of cartons in the pharmaceutical industry, which offers ease in handling packaged goods. The lightweight and cost-effective nature of cartons in packaging pharmaceuticals further improve its market demand.
Based on type, in 2021, the case packaging equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging market. A higher preference for the integrated case packaging systems allowing compliance with the serialization regulations is a key factor driving the adoption of these equipment.
Based on geography, in 2021, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large pharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D expenditure, and shift towards generic drugs due to increasing healthcare costs are the factors driving the growth of this regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years. In the last several years, the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market has witnessed new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions.
Some of the key players operating in the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market are ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), IDEX Corporation (U.S.), JEKSON VISION (India), Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD. (Japan), Korber AG (Germany), KORSCH AG (Germany), M.A.R. S.p.A Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici (Italy), MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL (Spain), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Wenzhou Trustar Machinery Technology Co., Ltd (China), Sainty Co(China), ACG (India), ANTARES VISION S.p.A. (Italy), BREVETTI CEA S.P.A (Italy), Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd (India), CAM Packaging IT (Italy), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Fette Compacting (Germany), Freund Corporation (Japan), GEA GROUP (Germany), Glatt GmbH (Germany), LINXIS GROUP (France), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), I.M.A INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A (Italy), Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Truking Technology Limited (China), and Tecnomaco Italia SRL (Italy) among others.
