Rice Husk Ash Market - Potential Opportunities and Company Analysis
Rice Husk Ash Market research report categorizes the global market by Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%), Application & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 12, 2022 ) The report "Rice Husk Ash Market by Application (Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Silica, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber), Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%), & Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global rice husk ash (RHA) market is projected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2021. Low manufacturing & raw material cost and the growing demand from the silica application segment to produce high purity silica are the key factors driving the growth of the RHA market.
Silica is the fastest-growing application segment of the global rice husk ash market
By application, the silica segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. There is a substantial demand for RHA from silica producers due to RHA’s high silica content. RHA contains more than 90% silica and is also the only renewable source to extract amorphous silica. Companies involved in the large scale production of silica also prefer RHA as a raw material to earn carbon credits.
The silica content between 90-94% segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR
By silica content, the silica content between 90-94% segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment’s anticipated high growth is attributed to the increasing demand from end-use applications, such as silica, rubber, building & construction, steel industry, and ceramics, among others.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Rice Husk Ash Market”
83 - Market Data Tables
31 - Figures
118 - Pages
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region of the global rice husk ash market during the period. China and India dominate the Asia-Pacific RHA market in terms of consumption, wherein building & construction and steel industry are the largest application segments. In India, the growing population, infrastructure development, and the increased manufacturing activities have been driving the construction industry over the years, which influenced the RHA consumption. The growth of the RHA market in China and India is supported by the strengthening economic conditions, continuous improvement in government budgets, and the positive demographic outlook, such as increasing population and rising per capita income. China is also one of the largest producers of electronics products in the world, thus opening opportunities for RHA from the silica application segment in the country.
Key players of the rice husk ash market include Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd. (China), Usher Agro Ltd. (India), Jasoriya Rice Mill (India), and Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
