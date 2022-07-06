MTN Cameroon implements new data analytics and AI solution powered by LigaData
MTN Cameroon announces the implementation of data solution to unify and correlate mobile operator and subscriber data into a single 360-degree view and enable real-time decisioning.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2022 ) Palo Alto, California (AFRICA NEWSWIRE) — MTN Cameroon announced the adoption of a new data analytics and AI platform to drive its digital transformation plans. The new solution unifies and correlates mobile operator and subscriber data into a single 360-degree view and enables real-time decisioning with LigaData’s Data Fabric and Flare products.
MTN Cameroon becomes the thirteenth MTN Operating Company to implement the innovative technology solution with the support of strategic data partner LigaData. The business looks to build on the success of its fellow OpCos, offering more advanced mobile money products, optimizing network resources and enhancing customer experience.
LigaData’s strategic data partnership with MTN Group was established in 2018. The partnership has already seen great advancement in leveraging new technologies to support real-time decision-making, improve data quality, and provide AI capabilities at scale.
“Accelerating MTN Cameroon’s Digital Transformation agenda is a top priority and leveraging Data is a critical part of that mission,” said Reuben Opata, Chief Technology & Information Systems Officer at MTN Cameroon. “Implementing our new data platform in partnership with LigaData will not only create business efficiencies but provide superior day-to-day experiences for our loyal customers.”
Darya Nasr, Chief Revenue Officer at LigaData, stated: “MTN Cameroon has many exciting plans to introduce innovative digital services to its customers. We’re thrilled our products and services are assisting MTN Cameroon to utilize data and analytics even further to support their data-driven digital transformation ambitions.”
About LigaData
LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.
About MTN Cameroon
MTN Cameroon (MTNC) is a subsidiary of the MTN Group created on 15 February 2000, following the acquisition by MTN International of the first mobile operator in Cameroon, CAMTEL Mobile. In 19 years of activity, MTN Cameroon has imposed itself as the leader of the electronic communications market in Cameroon, and an essential partner of the socio-economic growth of Cameroon.
Notes for Editor: Articles of interest
1) Analysys Mason Report: Analysys Mason have reported on the digital transformation successes of LigaData’s relationship with client MTN: https://ligadata.com/2021/05/24/analysys-mason-report-ligadata-mtn/ (contact Media Contact for a copy or download for free).
2) MTN & LigaData win Cloudera Data Impact Award:
https://ligadata.com/2021/11/24/client-success-story-big-award-win-for-ligadata-client-mtn/
3) Use Case Videos:
• Mobile Lending
• Customer Value Management
• Cell Tower Optimization
