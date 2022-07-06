Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach $17.69 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 with COVID-19 Impact
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Catheters, Concentrates), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), and End User (Hospital, Clinics and Dialysis Centers, and Home Use) - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2022 ) In its latest publication, titled “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Catheters, Concentrates), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), and End User (Hospital, Clinics and Dialysis Centers, and Home Use) - Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $17.69 billion by 2027.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Dialysis is performed by cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure and improper functioning of the kidneys. Two major types of treatments include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is drawn out through an extracorporeal circuit. In peritoneal dialysis, the patient's peritoneum in the abdomen acts as a membrane across which fluids and dissolved substances are exchanged from the blood.
The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension; increasing number of dialysis centers; initiatives for chronic kidney care; and shortage& side-effects of kidney transplants. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging markets and stringent regulatory policies for the approval and manufacturing of dialysis products hinders the growth of this market to a certain extent. Moreover, technological advancements provide significant opportunities for players operating in this market.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by product type [device (center-use and home-use), and consumables (dialyzers, bloodlines, concentrates/dialysates, and others)], peritoneal dialysis product [device and consumables (concentrates/dialysates, catheters, others), type (conventional, short daily, nocturnal) end user (hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home dialysis), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5137
Based on product, the overall hemodialysis market is categorized into devices and consumables. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis market. The rise in dialysis patients, advanced developments made in consumables, and their continuous utilization are the contributing factors for the segment's growth.
Based on type, the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into conventional, short daily, and nocturnal. In 2020, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. A surge in chronic kidney disorders and a large number of patients preferring conventional dialysis methods are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The growing number of kidney disorders, a large number of hospitals & dialysis centers, highly-equipped infrastructure, and the use of technologically-equipped products are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Quick Buy – Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/66664058
Geographically, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, leading to the growing number of chronic kidney cases, growing number of programs for rising adoption of dialysis, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement scenario. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of independent dialysis centers, awareness about dialysis treatment modalities, and favorable government policies.
Some of the key players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), WEGO Healthcare (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (China), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Kawasumi Laboratories, Incorporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Quanta Dialysis Technologies Limited (U.K.), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Medical Components, Inc. (U.S.), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), CardioMed Supplies Inc. (Canada), Medionics International Inc. (Canada), Newsol Technologies Inc. (Canada),Renal Medical Marketing Limitada (Colombia), SerumwerkBernburg AG (Germany),Glomeria Therapeutics srl (Italy), Redsense Medical AB (Sweden), INFOMED SA (Switzerland), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co.,Ltd (China), Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical (China), BiolightMedtech (China), Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited (India), Poly Medicure Ltd. (India), Foresight (Malaysia), BIOTEQUE CORPORATION (Taiwan),Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Perfect Medical Ind.Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), among others.
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/the-hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market-5137
Scope of the Report:
Hemodialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Dialyzers
Bloodlines
Concentrates/Dialysates
Others
Device
Center-use
Home-use
Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Concentrates/Dialysates
Catheters
Others
Device
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Type
Conventional
Short Daily
Nocturnal
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by End User
Hospitals, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Dialysis is performed by cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure and improper functioning of the kidneys. Two major types of treatments include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is drawn out through an extracorporeal circuit. In peritoneal dialysis, the patient's peritoneum in the abdomen acts as a membrane across which fluids and dissolved substances are exchanged from the blood.
The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension; increasing number of dialysis centers; initiatives for chronic kidney care; and shortage& side-effects of kidney transplants. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging markets and stringent regulatory policies for the approval and manufacturing of dialysis products hinders the growth of this market to a certain extent. Moreover, technological advancements provide significant opportunities for players operating in this market.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by product type [device (center-use and home-use), and consumables (dialyzers, bloodlines, concentrates/dialysates, and others)], peritoneal dialysis product [device and consumables (concentrates/dialysates, catheters, others), type (conventional, short daily, nocturnal) end user (hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home dialysis), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5137
Based on product, the overall hemodialysis market is categorized into devices and consumables. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis market. The rise in dialysis patients, advanced developments made in consumables, and their continuous utilization are the contributing factors for the segment's growth.
Based on type, the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into conventional, short daily, and nocturnal. In 2020, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. A surge in chronic kidney disorders and a large number of patients preferring conventional dialysis methods are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers and home care settings. In 2020, the hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The growing number of kidney disorders, a large number of hospitals & dialysis centers, highly-equipped infrastructure, and the use of technologically-equipped products are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Quick Buy – Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/66664058
Geographically, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, leading to the growing number of chronic kidney cases, growing number of programs for rising adoption of dialysis, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement scenario. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of independent dialysis centers, awareness about dialysis treatment modalities, and favorable government policies.
Some of the key players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), WEGO Healthcare (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (China), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Kawasumi Laboratories, Incorporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Quanta Dialysis Technologies Limited (U.K.), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Medical Components, Inc. (U.S.), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), CardioMed Supplies Inc. (Canada), Medionics International Inc. (Canada), Newsol Technologies Inc. (Canada),Renal Medical Marketing Limitada (Colombia), SerumwerkBernburg AG (Germany),Glomeria Therapeutics srl (Italy), Redsense Medical AB (Sweden), INFOMED SA (Switzerland), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co.,Ltd (China), Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical (China), BiolightMedtech (China), Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited (India), Poly Medicure Ltd. (India), Foresight (Malaysia), BIOTEQUE CORPORATION (Taiwan),Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Perfect Medical Ind.Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), among others.
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/the-hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market-5137
Scope of the Report:
Hemodialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Dialyzers
Bloodlines
Concentrates/Dialysates
Others
Device
Center-use
Home-use
Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product
Consumables
Concentrates/Dialysates
Catheters
Others
Device
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Type
Conventional
Short Daily
Nocturnal
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by End User
Hospitals, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5137
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
Khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
Khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results