Biofungicides Market Worth $4.06 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.6%
Biofungicides Market by Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled, ‘Biofungicides Market by Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the biofungicides market is expected to 2029 to reach $4.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2029. By volume, the biofungicides market is expected to reach 214.9 KT by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2029.
Over the last few decades, agricultural yields have increased tremendously through the extensive application of chemicals that have long-lasting effects on the environment and humans. However, higher and advanced productive agricultural methods are a requirement to meet the food demand of the growing population. Therefore, the use of biofungicides has increased significantly across the globe.
Biofungicides are compounds formulated to specifically affect target pathogenic fungi and other related organisms. Biofungicides are a suitable alternative for synthetic fungicides in crop protection since they are economically viable, eco-friendly, and easy to use. Biofungicides obtained from microorganisms and other biological agents play a vital role in minimizing and controlling pest infestations and increasing crop yields.
Scope of the Report:
Biofungicides Market, by Origin
Microbial
Trichoderma
Bacillus
Pseudomonas
Streptomyces
Other Microbial Species
Biochemical
Plant-incorporated Protectant
Biofungicides Market, by Formulation
Dry Biofungicides
Liquid Biofungicides
Biofungicides Market, by Mode of Application
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Foliar Spray
Post-harvest
Other Modes of Application
Biofungicides Market, by Crop Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
Maize/Corn
Wheat
Rice
Other Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Other Crop Types
Biofungicides Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Spain
France
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Japan
Thailand
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Impact of COVID-19 on the Biofungicides Market
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted economies globally. The implementation of nationwide lockdowns and curfews to curb the spread of infection impacted numerous industries worldwide, including agriculture and crop protection. The biofungicides market registered a strong decline in sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to disruptions in the logistics sector. Furthermore, the value chain of this market, from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, was significantly disrupted due to the pandemic.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in reduced operations, reduced demand from farmers, and the closure of production facilities. Various industries were affected due to severe labor shortages due to the nationwide lockdowns. The decline in businesses in 2020, coupled with decreased demand from major markets, caused hurdles for biofungicides manufacturers and vendors.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market was felt in China at the beginning of 2020, as the country is one of the world's largest raw material suppliers for the biofungicides industry. Most European and North American biofungicides companies import key active ingredients used in producing biofungicides from China and other Asian countries. The low availability of raw materials resulted in the scarcity of biofungicide products in high-growth markets, such as the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Italy.
Some of the key players operating in the biofungicides market are Bayer AG (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Certis USA L.L.C. (Part of Mitsui & Co.) (U.S.), Andermatt Biocontol AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Som Phytopharma India Limited (India), Syngenta AG (part of ChemChina) (Switzerland), International Panaacea Ltd (IPL) (India), The Stockton (STK) Group (Israel), BioWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), W. Neudorff GmbH KG (Germany), Valent U.S.A. LLC (Part of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.) (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Gowan Company, LLC. (U.S.).
