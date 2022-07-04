Major Revenue Surge is Expected in the Global Brain Monitoring Market in the Near Future
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global brain monitoring market.
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global brain monitoring market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The revenue generated from the sale of brain monitoring products by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
Projected Revenue Gains:
The global brain monitoring market size is estimated to be USD 8.0 billion by 2026, from USD 5.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Driver: Increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders
The global incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, such as dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuro infections, stroke, and cerebral palsy, have increased significantly over the years. Brain disorders, which include a combination of developmental, psychiatric, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a growing cause of morbidity across the globe.
This can primarily be attributed to the growing geriatric population (by 2050, more than 20% of the global population is expected to be aged over 65 years). The American Medical Association (AMA) estimates that at least 60% of individuals aged 65 years and above will be living with more than one chronic condition by 2030.
Restraint: Research High cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices
The high cost of brain monitoring surgeries and devices is a major factor restraining the global brain monitoring market, especially in developing countries with poor reimbursement policies. Brain monitoring devices are highly complex, and the procedures involving the use of these devices are generally expensive. For instance, the average cost of a standard EEG is ~USD 200–700; this procedure can cost as high as USD 3,000 for extended monitoring.
A dual-channel TCD costs approximately USD 3,000–3,200, and an ICP monitor costs approximately USD 340–500. Likewise, a single MEG system costs roughly USD 2.5–3 million. Due to the high price, healthcare facilities, even in countries that show wide adoption of high-tech medical equipment, find it difficult to procure MEG devices. Additionally, the maintenance cost and other associated indirect expenses increase the total cost of ownership of these devices, thereby limiting their adoption.
Opportunity: The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices
Invasive monitoring is a complex, painful, and risky process, as it involves direct intervention with sensitive brain tissue. Doctors and patients, therefore, show a high inclination toward the use of non-invasive or minimally invasive brain monitoring devices. Owing to their advantages, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for non-invasive ICP monitors, TCD devices, tympanic membrane displacement procedures, optic nerve sheath diameter, CT scan/MRI, and fundoscopy, which are reliable alternatives to invasive techniques, thus compelling players in this market to develop and commercialize such products.
In March 2019, Masimo (US) received CE Mark approval for its next-generation SedLine brain function monitor for pediatric patients aged between one and 18 years of age; this product assesses the brain function while the patient is under anesthesia.
North America accounted for the largest share 38.0% of the global brain monitoring market
North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share 38.0% of the global brain monitoring market in 2020, while the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.
Key Players:
Some of the leading players in the Brain Monitoring market include Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), CGX (a Cognionics Company) (US), Emotive (US), InfraScan, Inc. (US), Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Clinical Science Systems (Netherlands), Noraxon (US), SternMed GmbH (Germany), and Rimed (US).
