Antonio’s Story—Coming of Age on the Battlefields of WW II
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: Antonio’s Story—Coming of Age on the Battlefields of WW II by Linda Buzzeo Best
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) – Denver, CO and Knoxville, TN – Antonio’s Story—Coming of Age on the Battlefields of WW II—is one of few books that celebrate a population of Italian immigrants who served in World War II and then returned to become an integral part of American society. The novel was written by Linda Buzzeo Best and published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
In 1938, amid the buildup to world war, 17-year-old Antonio leaves Mussolini’s Italy for the U.S. at his parents’ urging, traveling alone. Antonio immediately and irrevocably finds an affinity for his new world and American values. He seizes opportunities newly available to him and radically redirects the trajectory of his life.
A testament to human resilience, Antonio’s Story offers a compelling account of Antonio’s transformation from teenager to Italian-American war hero through gripping scenes revealing his nature and character. The book is not a war narrative. Rather it’s the author’s sensitive re-creation of her father’s story as he and family members told it. Her treatment of the wartime and postwar Italian-American immigrant experience will pull readers into the fears, joys and challenges that shaped Antonio’s life and the lives of the more than one million non-citizen Italian immigrants who fought against their homeland as U.S. soldiers.
“His landing craft in position, he moved forward, his heart pulsating. This is not how I envisioned my return to Italy, he thought… He waded toward his beloved country, which he had not seen in over six years, and stepped onto it, tears in his eyes…the duality of his identity sundered by violent invasion. Duty and country. But which country! his heart cried.”
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/AntoniosStory.
At 412 pages, Antonio’s Story is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4993-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $23.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Historical / World War II
About the Author: Dr. Linda Best, Professor Emerita of English/Writing at Kean University, NJ, has written and published in many genres, from academic writing to non-fiction and fiction, and continues her work in the field as a writing coach, editor and instructor of writing memoir. Linda enjoys international travel, gardening, exercise and time with her family. She currently resides in the American South with her husband of fifty years.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
