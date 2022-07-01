The Champion Mindset – How I Went From Homeless to CEO
New book follows the inspirational journey of one man who went from homeless to CEO of his own company.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Miami, FL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Romanian author Răzvan Petrea’s biography, The Champion Mindset – How I Went From Homeless to CEO—an empowering book designed to help the reader live their best life and make the most out of their journey.
Răzvan (“Raz”) Petrea is a life coach, a motivational speaker and a personal trainer with Proactive Fitness Solutions, a company he founded in 2012, based in Delray Beach, Florida. He was born and raised in Romania, but as a college student, he decided to drop out and move to America.
“I came here with around one hundred bucks in my pocket that I borrowed from my father,” Raz explains. “I had no close family in the States, no friends, no support, no higher education, no real skills, no driver’s license, and no car, and although I took English classes in school, my English was pretty bad. What I did have was a strong desire to do something with my life, reach my full potential and manifest my destiny.”
After working as a waiter for a few years, Raz was certified as a personal trainer and started working at a local gym. A few years later he opened Proactive Fitness Solutions, which he still operates today. In 2014, he became an American citizen and in 2019 got married, launched a YouTube channel, and began writing this book.
“The Champion Mindset was born out of my struggles, a concept that took me from homeless to CEO. I learned along the way that the hard part is getting your mind in shape, and once you have the right mindset—what I call the Champion Mindset—you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/TheChampionMindset.
At 141 pages, The Champion Mindset is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5188-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: SELF-HELP / Personal Growth / General
About the Author: Răzvan “Raz” Petrea is an optimist who enjoys comedy, traveling, fishing, working out, watching and playing sports, learning new things, reading, listening to music and last but not least films. He was born in Romania and moved to the United States in 2005. With a background in sports, he fell in love with working out and the fitness lifestyle. Eventually, he was able to turn his passion for fitness into a career and in 2008 became a certified personal trainer. In 2012, he opened an in-home personal training business. In 2019, he became a life coach (pro bono) as a way to give back to his community. The same year, he launched his YouTube channel (Raz Petrea/Champion Mindset) and started working as a motivational speaker. Raz believes in living his life in a “crescendo” and always wakes up in the morning ready to attack the day.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
