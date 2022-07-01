A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination
Inner Harvesting Announces the Release of New Fiction—A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination—by CK Sobey
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Philadelphia, PA – CK Sobey’s new collection of “tiny” stories are short pieces, vignettes that “are presented using a minimum of words and an attention to making every one count. The color illustrations that accompany them are simply gorgeous in their own right, accenting the story and creating visual embellishments of their own artistic high quality” (D. Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review). A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination has been published by Inner Harvesting.
“Not every day is an explosive revelation, with my muses rambling around, whispering to me of some plan,” author Sobey explains. “I do my best to find peace and calm, even in moments. When I find these moments, they are the sweetness between the flow of found ideas. The quiet space is what I need to receive. I honor this time to allow the ideas to take shape, to grow. I love pictures as well. They have their own story to tell. As prompts I become turned on to a story, musing or something new coming all together.”
D. Donovan, senior reviewer at Midwest Book Review, has this to say: “A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination presents prose and art that represent an inspirational celebration of the spirit, gathering ‘tiny’ works ‘born out of moments of whimsy, mystery, and longing.’ Add ‘and magic’ to that list, because CK Sobey’s works employ a magical element that gather tales both fantastic and reflective into three sections: ‘Inspiring Odysseys,’ ‘From the Heart,’ and ‘Fanciful.’ These short works don’t require linear reading. Readers can skip through the sections and will find them succinct, stand-alone pieces that delight no matter their arrangement or the wellsprings of their wonder.
“Take ‘The Bookstore’ for one example. Here, Sobey reflects that ‘I always love going to the bookstore. I go when I’m drained, or my inner animal needs its fur stroked.’ The piece goes on to explore the magic of a particular used book that calls his name with intrigue to provide passages that fuel his days: ‘I knew we would eventually meet.’ It was hand-written in a beautiful, fluid script. Intrigue and enchantment came over me. I touched those written words with my fingers, stroking the words.”
Learn more about the author at CollectionOfTinyStories.
At 64 pages, A Collection of Tiny Stories is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-7375061-3-3 Format: 7 x 10 color paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-7375061-4-0 Format: 7 x 10 color casebound Retail: $27.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Fantasy / Contemporary
About the Author: CK (Kas) Sobey considers herself to be a seeker. An explorer. Her many ventures in life attest to this. In her earlier years she was in the entertainment field. She has been a trained mediator. She was in the corporate world for almost 30 years. She trained as a spiritual practitioner, and later became a certified hypnotherapist, bringing a deeper understanding of the inner mind to others. She has facilitated many groups in a variety of subjects and collage art for years. Kas has since “retired” from her businesses to spend more time re-imagining her life. Writing has become an important creative channel. She enjoys cooking, walking, dancing, photography, and exploring the planet and new ideas. Bubble baths and a mixture of music are her way of unwinding at the end of a day. For the past 20 years, Kas has lived in the Valley Forge area of Pennsylvania, where she is presently working on a new book of “Musings 2” with bits and pieces of other stories.
