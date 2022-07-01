Aircraft Generators Market Witness the Growth of $7.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%
Aircraft Generators Market by Current Type (AC, DC), Type (VSCF, IDG, APU, Starter Generator), Power Rating, Aircraft Technology, Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) The Aircraft Generator Market report provides an analysis of the market from 2022 to 2027. It discusses the industry and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the Aircraft Generator Market, along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The Aircraft Generator Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increase in air traffic and various technological advancements in aircraft sub systems to drive growth of the aircraft generator market.
Based on End Use, the OEM segment of the aircraft generator market is accounted for the largest growth during the forecast period. The increasing air traffic and need for technologically advanced aircraft systems to drive the need for aircraft generators.
Based on power rating, 100-500 kW segment accounts for the largest share in 2022 during the forecast period. Most generators used in commercial and military aircraft have a power rating between 100–500 kW, which means the generator can provide this range of actual power for useful output. These generators are used as starter generators, APU generators, Integrated drive generators, and VSCF generators.
North American region accounts for the largest market share among the regions. North America is home to all the major aircraft generator manufacturers and service providers.
Key Market Players
Major OEMs and service providers like Honeywell (US) and Collins Aerospace (US) have their base in this region. North America also is home to aircraft OEMs like Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), and Bombardier (Canada).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
