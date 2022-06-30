BOPP Films Market worth $31.4 billion by 2025
BOPP Films Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness, Production Process, Application & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2022 ) The report "BOPP Films Market by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, More Tham 45 Microns), Production Process (Tenter, Tubular), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is projected to grow from USD 24.2 billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The BOPP films market has been growing in tandem with the growth in the packaging industry, replacing traditional packaging types, such as metal cans and cartons. Factors, such as growing consumer preferences for convenient packaging, growing demand from the food & beverage sector, ease of use, and lightweight nature, are driving the demand for BOPP films packaging.
The BOPP films market has been dominated by large players, such as Cosmo Films (India), Taghleef Industries (UAE), CCL Industries (Canada), Jindal Poly Films (India), Inteplast Group (US), and Polibak (Turkey). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, investments, and expansions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.
Expansions accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the BOPP films market between 2017 and 2020. Key players such as Jindal Poly Films (India), Inteplast Group (US), and Polibak (Turkey) adopted these strategies enhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the BOPP films industry.
Jindal Poly Films has continuously expanded its global presence over the years through strategic acquisitions and expansions. The group is involved in diverse businesses, including polyester & polypropylene films, steel pipes, thermal power generation, and photographic products. JPFL is one of the largest manufacturers of BOPET and BOPP films in India. The company has one of the largest BOPP film manufacturing capacities in the world. It also has high R&D capabilities, with several R&D centers in different regions. Its product portfolio for BOPP films is also vast and can cater to the different needs of their customers.
Taghleef Industries (Ti) is one of the largest global manufacturers of biaxially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP), cast polypropylene films (CPP), biaxially oriented polylactic acid, and biodegradable films (BOPLA). Taghleef industries was formed in 2006 by the merger of 3 companies- Technopack (Egypt), AKPP (Oman), and Dubai Poly Films (UAE).
Ti offers a wide range of standard and specialty BOPP films that are suitable for food packaging, label films, and technical applications, such as overwrap, gift paper, flower wrap, and adhesive tapes.
Ti's brand portfolio includes Derprosa (Premium Luxury Film Line), EXTENDO (a range of thin barrier films), NATIVIA (biodegradable BOPLA), SynDECOR (technical films for decorative overlay), Titanium (metallic film designed for In Mould Labels), and SHAPE360 (shrink label films).
