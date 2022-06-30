Apheresis Market worth $2.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Research Report by MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
# To define, describe, and forecast the global apheresis market by product, technology, application, procedure, end user, and region.
# To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).
# To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.
# To forecast the size of the apheresis market in five regions (along with major countries)—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
# To profile key players in the apheresis market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.
# To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; new product launches; collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global apheresis market.
Expected Revenue Surge:
The global apheresis market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.
However, the high cost of apheresis devices & therapeutic apheresis procedures and installation of apheresis devices through the rental model, fewer blood donations using apheresis due to lack of awareness, and the stringent donor recruitment criteria are factors expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
The centrifugation technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation technology and membrane separation technology. The centrifugation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components
The photopheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications. The photopheresis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatment.
The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the apheresis market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.
The disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on products, the apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, an increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018
North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to easier accessibility to advanced blood collection technologies, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing presence of leading apheresis companies in the country.
Key Players:
The prominent players in this market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland), Medicap Clinic GmbH (Germany), Lmb Technologies GmbH (Germany), Bioelettronica (Italy), Infomed (Switzerland), Cytosorbents Corporation (US), and Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), among other key players.
