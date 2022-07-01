Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 27.1 billion By 2025
The hyper-converged infrastructure market for SMEs is expected to gain traction owing to the increasing adoption of HCI for applications, such as VDI and ROBO. SMEs face 3 critical challenges regarding capital, skills, and scalability.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) According to a research report "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size is expected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2025, from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period” published by MarketsandMarkets. An increasing need to manage regulatory and policy complianceswouldspur the demandforHCIofferingsacross the globe.HCI provides increased system availability with automatic resource allocation, behavior-aware redundancy, and automated backup procedures to manage significant workloads and sensitive data. Rapid recovery is the key to any enterprise to achieve long-term success and gain a competitive advantage. The increasing data protection requirements would also increase demand for HCI during the forecast period.
Dell EMC has witnessed continuous growth over the years in the HCI market. The company offers a wide range of products in the HCI space to meet the requirements of customers’ diverse needs. It has adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete with other players in the market effectively. Moreover, the company’s primary focus area is to expand its business in the potential international markets. For instance, in August 2018, Dell EMC expanded its presence in Malaysia to deliver VxRail appliances 4.5 offerings with features, such as an increase in hardware flexibility, improved interoperability, and cost-effectiveness. Dell EMC has built a robust partner ecosystem intending to explore market opportunities in the global space and better serve customer needs for HCI. Through a continuous focus on product development and up-gradation, the company canaddress the market needs.For instance, in May 2017, Dell EMC enhanced its VxRail Appliances, VxRack Systems, and XC Series with features, such as support for data-demanding applications, high performance networking architecture, improved hardware flexibility, enterprise-level data protection, simplified backup and disaster recovery, and reduce IT operation costs.
Nutanix is a prominent player in the HCI market. The company has adopted an organic growth strategy of continuous innovations. For instance, in May 2020, Nutanix enhanced its HCI software and added new capabilities to automate disaster recovery. The latest version helps in recovery from the simultaneous failure of two or more data centers in a quick time.In line with its inorganic growth strategies, Nutanix focuses on building a strong partner ecosystem to cater to its wide range of clientele. The company aims to expand its market reach and strengthen its market position in the competitive market. For instance, in 2018, Nutanix partnered with Intel to enable SIs and VARs to deliver advanced IT infrastructures using the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, which runs on Intel Data Center Block. The advanced IT infrastructure offers high performance, availability, and seamless customizations to customers. In August 2018, Nutanix acquired Frame to provide DaaS on multiple clouds. Through the acquisition, Nutanix has expanded its Xi Cloud service and support large-scale VDI projects.
North America to dominate the HCI market during the forecast period
The global HCI market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2020, owing to the presence of several vendors and considerable investments in adopting HCI solutions in the region. The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.
The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the HCI market include Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK).
