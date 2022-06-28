Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Worth $1.03 Billion by 2028
Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028
According to a new market research report titled "Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-Ray Systems, 3D X-Ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2028", the industrial X-Ray inspection systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $1.03 billion by 2028.
Industrial X-ray inspection systems are used to detect defects or flaws in any product without any destruction or disassembly. These systems are used in several industries, including oil & gas, electronics, semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace. The adoption of industrial X-ray inspection systems is increasing in various industries as it detects defects without compromising the structural integrity of products while providing high efficiency, precision, and speed, thus maintaining high product quality.
Industrial X-ray systems play an important role in product R&D, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation processes. The end-user demand for industrial X-ray inspection systems is increasing due to various factors, including stringent safety standards, increasing consumer awareness for quality products and finished goods, rising security concerns, increasing manufacturing automation, and miniaturization of products and internal components.
Stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations are the factors driving the growth of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market.
Increasing automation in digital X-ray inspection systems, miniaturization of X-ray inspection systems for higher mobility, and increase in user-friendly interfaces due to technological advancements are projected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in this market.
However, the availability of substitute technologies and high equipment and maintenance costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Additionally, the lack of qualified personnel poses a major challenge for the growth of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market.
Miniaturization of X-ray Inspection Systems for Higher Mobility
Miniaturization of X-ray systems refers to the development of X-ray systems that are small in size and weight. Miniaturization plays a significant role in the world of nanotechnology. Recent advances in nanotechnology have made it possible to develop a wide variety of X-ray systems which is smaller in size.
There has been a rising demand for miniaturized X-ray inspection systems due to their higher mobility. These systems are used in applications inaccessible to other X-ray systems due to their large size. Industrial automation requires increasing miniaturization, including components and X-ray sources that are small and lightweight. Mini-X-ray inspection systems or mobile X-ray inspection systems are ideal for testing and inspection of small and compact applications, tiny machines, complicated systems, and ambient conditions.
Additionally, lightweight, small size, and minimum space requirement, which increases sensibility in assembly machines, are the key requirements for fast cycle times in production lines or handling applications. Miniature X-ray inspection systems provide high precision and ensure reliability, mobility, and flexibility. Thus, the growing demand for small-size and lightweight products drives the demand for mini-X-ray inspection systems.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on component (hardware, software, support services, consumables), imaging technique (digital imaging, film-based imaging), dimension (2D X-ray systems, 3D X-ray systems), vertical (electronics & semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverage, manufacturing, other verticals), and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Based on components, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality X-ray detection solutions and technological advancements.
Based on imaging techniques, the industrial X-Ray inspection systems market is segmented into digital imaging and film-based imaging. The digital imaging segment is expected to account for the larger share of the industrial X-Ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as digitalization, rising industrial automation, rising quality standards, and safety. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Based on type, the digital imaging market is segmented into direct radiography, computed radiography, and computed tomography. The direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. Effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. These features contribute to the adoption of direct radiography in various industries.
Based on dimensions, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into 2D X-ray systems and 3D X-ray systems. The 2D X-ray system is expected to account for the larger market share in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its use in various automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries to detect defects or faults in the final products. The increasing adoption of 2D X-ray systems across these industries drives the growth of this segment.
Based on the vertical, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, and other verticals. Among these verticals, the electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising usage of X-ray inspection for 3D packaging in electronics and the integration of X-ray inspection in non-destructive testing of components, PCB assemblies, and solder joints. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on geography, this market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising demand for industrial X-ray systems in the oil & gas industry.
North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in terms of revenue share. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive negative impact on the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in North America. Major oil & gas companies in the region decreased their investments in inspection-related activities due to low production and depressed oil prices.
The top three players in the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market with the majority market shares were Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Nikon Metrology, Inc (U.S.), and YXLON International GmbH (Germany).
The other prominent players operating in the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market include North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), 3DX-RAY Ltd (U.K.), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (U.K.), Mettler Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Maha X-ray Equipment Private Limited (India), Baker Hughes Company (U.S.), Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Ametek.Inc. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
