Medical Carts and Workstations Market Worth $11.48 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation, Accessories), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arm, and Medical Storage Cabinet], End User (Hospitals, LTC, Clinics), and Geography - Forec
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled ‘Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation, Accessories), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arm, and Medical Storage Cabinet], End User [Hospital, LTC, Clinics], and Geography - Forecast to 2029’ published by Meticulous Research®, the medical carts and workstations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $11.48 billion by 2029.
A major factor contributing to the growth of the medical carts and workstations market is the electronic medical record/electronic health record (EMR/EHR) adoption. The EMR is a legal record created by hospitals and ambulatory environments as a source of data for EHR. Most developed countries across the globe are deploying EMR as one of the most important initiatives in their healthcare policy. The benefits of EMR/EHR have led to the development of EMR/EHR workstations. Mobile EHR workstations allow doctors and nurses to go through the medical data at the bedside instead of analyzing the data where the physical workstations are plugged in. Countries with EMR/EHR systems have implemented workstations into their practice. Also, future digital health initiatives are expected to increase the percentage adoption of EMR/EHR workstations globally.
The benefits provided by medical carts and workstations have boosted the growth of this market. The current practice of manually collecting and organizing patient data is labor-intensive and prone to errors. This process causes unnecessary delay and expensive medical errors that severely impact patient safety & efficiency. Thus, medical carts and workstations facilitate patient safety by allowing clinicians to access data during patient care. They also provide work surfaces and optional storage drawers, enabling nurses to make fewer trips back and forth to the nursing station. Moreover, medical workstations provide access points for patient verification, record keeping, and medication ordering with the EMR system, thus helping in creating an efficient clinical workflow by reducing medical errors.
Download Sample Report Here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4184
In addition, the growing scope of medical carts and workstations in emerging countries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical carts and workstations market.
Medical Carts and Workstations Market: Future Outlook
The medical carts and workstations market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2020 and 2021), estimates current data (2022), and forecasts for 2029. The market is segmented by product (Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations, Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstations, and Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories), end user (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Physician Offices/Clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.
Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the advancements in cart features. Other factors such as the increasing need to improve medication adherence, demand for electronic clinical documentation, and clinics & hospitals preferring telehealth contribute to the demand for different types of mobile computing carts/workstations.
Based on end user, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of patients requiring long-term care facilities and the need for advanced carts & workstations for these facilities are attributed to the growth of this market. These carts are expected to lead to comprehensive patient care.
Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are rising investments in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and the number of healthcare facilities, adoption of new technology in the healthcare industry, government programs aiming to increase the utilization of EMR and telehealth services, and the initiatives by local vendors to provide quality care.
Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4184
The key players operating in the global medical carts and workstations market include Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), HAT Collective (U.S.), Global Media Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).
Scope of the Report:
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product
• Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations
Computer Carts/Workstations
Powered Computer Carts
Non-powered Computer Carts
Telemedicine Carts/Workstations
Medication Carts/Workstations
Documentation Carts/Workstations
Other Carts/Workstations*
Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories
*Other carts/workstations include pediatric carts, ultrasound carts, gaming carts, fetal monitoring carts, and mammography carts
• Medical Carts
Emergency Carts
Procedure Carts
Anesthesia Carts
Other Carts*
*Other carts include airway carts, bedside and nurse server carts, treatment carts, suture carts, and phlebotomy carts
• Wall Mount Workstations
Wall Arm Workstations
Wall Cabinet Workstations
Wall Mount Carts/Workstation Accessories
• Medication Carts
• Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End User
• Hospitals
• Long-term Care Facility
• Physician Offices/Clinics
• Other End Users
*Other end users include ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography
• North America
U.S.
Canada
• Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
You Can Buy Report Here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/77210879
A major factor contributing to the growth of the medical carts and workstations market is the electronic medical record/electronic health record (EMR/EHR) adoption. The EMR is a legal record created by hospitals and ambulatory environments as a source of data for EHR. Most developed countries across the globe are deploying EMR as one of the most important initiatives in their healthcare policy. The benefits of EMR/EHR have led to the development of EMR/EHR workstations. Mobile EHR workstations allow doctors and nurses to go through the medical data at the bedside instead of analyzing the data where the physical workstations are plugged in. Countries with EMR/EHR systems have implemented workstations into their practice. Also, future digital health initiatives are expected to increase the percentage adoption of EMR/EHR workstations globally.
The benefits provided by medical carts and workstations have boosted the growth of this market. The current practice of manually collecting and organizing patient data is labor-intensive and prone to errors. This process causes unnecessary delay and expensive medical errors that severely impact patient safety & efficiency. Thus, medical carts and workstations facilitate patient safety by allowing clinicians to access data during patient care. They also provide work surfaces and optional storage drawers, enabling nurses to make fewer trips back and forth to the nursing station. Moreover, medical workstations provide access points for patient verification, record keeping, and medication ordering with the EMR system, thus helping in creating an efficient clinical workflow by reducing medical errors.
Download Sample Report Here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4184
In addition, the growing scope of medical carts and workstations in emerging countries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical carts and workstations market.
Medical Carts and Workstations Market: Future Outlook
The medical carts and workstations market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2020 and 2021), estimates current data (2022), and forecasts for 2029. The market is segmented by product (Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations, Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstations, and Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories), end user (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Physician Offices/Clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.
Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the advancements in cart features. Other factors such as the increasing need to improve medication adherence, demand for electronic clinical documentation, and clinics & hospitals preferring telehealth contribute to the demand for different types of mobile computing carts/workstations.
Based on end user, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of patients requiring long-term care facilities and the need for advanced carts & workstations for these facilities are attributed to the growth of this market. These carts are expected to lead to comprehensive patient care.
Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are rising investments in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and the number of healthcare facilities, adoption of new technology in the healthcare industry, government programs aiming to increase the utilization of EMR and telehealth services, and the initiatives by local vendors to provide quality care.
Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4184
The key players operating in the global medical carts and workstations market include Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), HAT Collective (U.S.), Global Media Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).
Scope of the Report:
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product
• Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations
Computer Carts/Workstations
Powered Computer Carts
Non-powered Computer Carts
Telemedicine Carts/Workstations
Medication Carts/Workstations
Documentation Carts/Workstations
Other Carts/Workstations*
Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories
*Other carts/workstations include pediatric carts, ultrasound carts, gaming carts, fetal monitoring carts, and mammography carts
• Medical Carts
Emergency Carts
Procedure Carts
Anesthesia Carts
Other Carts*
*Other carts include airway carts, bedside and nurse server carts, treatment carts, suture carts, and phlebotomy carts
• Wall Mount Workstations
Wall Arm Workstations
Wall Cabinet Workstations
Wall Mount Carts/Workstation Accessories
• Medication Carts
• Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End User
• Hospitals
• Long-term Care Facility
• Physician Offices/Clinics
• Other End Users
*Other end users include ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography
• North America
U.S.
Canada
• Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
You Can Buy Report Here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/77210879
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results