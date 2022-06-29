Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Surge Valuation Of USD 17.2 billion by 2025: Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Growing defense budgets of major countries across the globe, Increasing presence of signals intelligence in the public domain.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2022 ) According to a research report "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market by Type (Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) & Communications Intelligence (COMINT)), Application (Airborne, Naval, Ground (Vehicle-Mounted, Soldiers, & Base Station), Space, & Cyber), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global SIGINT market size is projected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the SIGINT market are the increasing terrorism, growing defense budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an aging defense system.
Driver: Growing defense budgets of major countries across the globe
National security is the security of a nation-state, regarded as a duty of government. It includes the nation’s citizens, economy, and institutions. National security is a vital priority in several countries around the world and requires a large budget in order to be built and maintained. The total world military expenditure was about USD 1.8 trillion in 2018, a 2.6% increase from 2017.
The US spends the most on defense, and more than the next seven countries combined. The US spent USD 649 billion on defense in 2018, and the next seven countries (China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the UK, and Germany) spent a combined total of USD 609 billion. National security in the US is the third most expensive government program after Social Security and Medicare. Historically, the US has consistently spent more on defense than any other G-7 nation.
Restraint: High cost involved in signals intelligence system deployment
The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies and products is a constant challenge for militaries due to budgetary limitations and the lack of skilled personnel. Budget constraints often hinder the adoption of advanced communication systems. Countries in the European Union recovering from economic stress have also shown intentions to cut their respective defense budgets. Countries around the world are exploring and inviting new alternatives to military systems to reduce costs. Therefore, the SIGINT industry is shifting from defense suppliers to commercial providers. For instance, the declining defense budgets of some major economies, such as Saudi Arabia, UK, France, and Germany, would affect the demand for SIGINT systems in the near future, which in turn, is acting as a challenge for the growth of the SIGINT market. Being a capital intensive market, the market in the emerging economies is not growing at the desired pace.
Opportunity: Increasing presence of signals intelligence in the public domain
SIGINT capabilities are majorly used by the government and defense sector, but SIGINT solutions are expanding its reach in other applications areas including maritime domain awareness; Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum mapping; eavesdropping, jamming, and hijacking of satellite communications; and cyber-surveillance. Maritime domain awareness is the most mature commercial SIGINT application, which gives an effective understanding of any vessel or object in the maritime domain that could affect the security, safety, economy, or the environment. Various industries are now equipped with SIGINT systems for protection and security. For instance, Elbit Systems received a USD 15 million contracts from Energean Israel to supply a comprehensive solution for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform of the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields. The technological suite includes a wide range of sensors, radars, sonars, and a command and control center, along with equipping rapid interception boats with a dedicated suite of sensors. The security solution offers the capability to detect and identify both surface and underwater threats and will assist security teams in responding efficiently.
North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering SIGINT solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the SIGINT market. The US government has taken initiatives to implement advanced SIGINT systems for naval, land, and air forces. There are various well-established and prominent SIGINT manufacturers in this region, including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), General Dynamics (US), Mercury Systems (US), L3Harris (US), and Raytheon (US)..
Market Players
Major vendors covered in the SIGINT market report include BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), Raytheon (US), Elbit Systems (israel), General Dynamics (US), Saab (Sweden), HENSOLDT (Germany), Indra (Spain), Mercury Systems (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rolta India (India), Rolta India (Germany), Systematic (Denmark), L3Harris (US), Cobham (UK), and Leonardo (Italy).
