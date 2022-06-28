Video as a Service Market Is Poised To Grow At A CAGR of 8.7% to 2026: Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The marketing and client engagement application of the video as a service market is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period. With the help of video conferencing for marketing purposes, organizations can easily engage audiences, co
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2022 ) According to a research report "Video as a Service Market by Application (Corporate Communication, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Cloud Deployment Mode, Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences and BFSI), and Region - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, forecasts the global VaaS market size to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period. The VaaS market is fuelled by the growing demand for real-time and remote video services and the rapid growth in the number of internet users around the world. Moreover, the trend of companies investing moe on adoption of cloud platforms and reduced total cost of ownership is driving the adoption of VaaS solutions.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79429774
Driver: Lower total cost of ownership
Business cloud service platforms are complicated to install and require a higher cost of ownership. Earlier, organizations had to appoint infrastructure teams for managing their cloud infrastructure on their own servers. VaaS enables organizations to reduce investments in building the infrastructure as it is taken care of by managed Services Providers (MSPs). Cloud vendors have their service platforms deployed on their own servers. Organizations get their data onto their platforms and have to pay only for the resources they require to use the video conferencing services. By using shared video as a service infrastructure, organizations can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and can save money on infrastructure, licensing, and support costs.
Restraint: Data security and privacy concerns
The security and privacy of the video content shared across various platforms can pose major concerns for enterprises. Moreover, organizations are also concerned about copyright and Digital Rights Management (DRM) due to the possibilities of misuse, information leakages, and data breaches. The healthcare, finance, manufacturing, information, and public sectors witnessed the highest number of data breach incidents in 2019. To counter such challenges, enterprises need to restructure their strategies in employing video conferencing offerings before deploying these solutions. In the absence of policies and procedures for the proper management of video content, video conferencing solutions may witness a sluggish adoption rate. Furthermore, vendors need to offer interoperable and easy-to-use enterprise-grade video communication solutions that have in-built security features.
Opportunity: Rise of 5G to boost adoption of cloud services
5G technology will bring major improvements to the cloud computing world. This is because most technology innovations can be more efficient when cloud-dependent. 5G, in turn, improves that integration with its low to zero latency, making for smoother communications. Enhanced mobile broadband will deliver a seamless, high-quality experience for cloud video services such as conferencing, recording, and storage. Lower cost per bit will bring affordable and truly unlimited mobile data packages, better adapted to heavy media usage. Furthermore, newer technologies such as facial recognition and live transcripts using AI and ML will spur the adoption of video conferencing over 5G. The evolution of 5G is yet to realize its full transformational potential and provides a great growth opportunity for the video as a service market.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=79429774
By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America holds a strong position in the global VaaS market, owing to large-scale investments by organizations for outsourcing VaaS solutions. Countries in North America have advanced communication infrastructure that help VaaS solution providers offer quality services to their clients. The major growth drivers for this region include large-scale investments in the implementation of VaaS solutions due to the growth of video conferencing applications and the need for better video quality.
Market Players
Major vendors in the VaaS market include Microsoft (US), Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Avaya (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Poly (US), LogMeIn (US), and RingCentral (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79429774
Driver: Lower total cost of ownership
Business cloud service platforms are complicated to install and require a higher cost of ownership. Earlier, organizations had to appoint infrastructure teams for managing their cloud infrastructure on their own servers. VaaS enables organizations to reduce investments in building the infrastructure as it is taken care of by managed Services Providers (MSPs). Cloud vendors have their service platforms deployed on their own servers. Organizations get their data onto their platforms and have to pay only for the resources they require to use the video conferencing services. By using shared video as a service infrastructure, organizations can reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and can save money on infrastructure, licensing, and support costs.
Restraint: Data security and privacy concerns
The security and privacy of the video content shared across various platforms can pose major concerns for enterprises. Moreover, organizations are also concerned about copyright and Digital Rights Management (DRM) due to the possibilities of misuse, information leakages, and data breaches. The healthcare, finance, manufacturing, information, and public sectors witnessed the highest number of data breach incidents in 2019. To counter such challenges, enterprises need to restructure their strategies in employing video conferencing offerings before deploying these solutions. In the absence of policies and procedures for the proper management of video content, video conferencing solutions may witness a sluggish adoption rate. Furthermore, vendors need to offer interoperable and easy-to-use enterprise-grade video communication solutions that have in-built security features.
Opportunity: Rise of 5G to boost adoption of cloud services
5G technology will bring major improvements to the cloud computing world. This is because most technology innovations can be more efficient when cloud-dependent. 5G, in turn, improves that integration with its low to zero latency, making for smoother communications. Enhanced mobile broadband will deliver a seamless, high-quality experience for cloud video services such as conferencing, recording, and storage. Lower cost per bit will bring affordable and truly unlimited mobile data packages, better adapted to heavy media usage. Furthermore, newer technologies such as facial recognition and live transcripts using AI and ML will spur the adoption of video conferencing over 5G. The evolution of 5G is yet to realize its full transformational potential and provides a great growth opportunity for the video as a service market.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=79429774
By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America holds a strong position in the global VaaS market, owing to large-scale investments by organizations for outsourcing VaaS solutions. Countries in North America have advanced communication infrastructure that help VaaS solution providers offer quality services to their clients. The major growth drivers for this region include large-scale investments in the implementation of VaaS solutions due to the growth of video conferencing applications and the need for better video quality.
Market Players
Major vendors in the VaaS market include Microsoft (US), Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Avaya (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Poly (US), LogMeIn (US), and RingCentral (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results