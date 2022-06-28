Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021–2028 to Reach $8.16 Billion by 2028: Meticulous Research®
Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market by Type (Meal [Standard, Customized], Treats, Supplements), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Health Condition (Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled "Direct to Consumer Pet Food Market by Type (Meal [Standard, Customized], Treats, Supplements), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Health Condition (Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2028", the direct-to-consumer pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021–2028 to reach $8.16 Billion by 2028.
The direct-to-consumer pet food market has been growing rapidly due to the growing adoption of digital channels. The increase in smartphone usage and the huge diffusion of the internet further stimulate the growth of this market.
In addition, people's hectic lifestyles, user-friendly websites/apps, and accessibility of products drive the online sales of pet food. The rising pet population coupled with increasing pet food expenditure, growing incidences of zoonotic diseases in pets, the rising number of pet D2C brands and start-ups, the humanization of pets, and growing consumer preference towards online shopping are some of the major factors attributed to the growth of this market.
Furthermore, the rise in e-commerce, demand for nutritious pet food, the growing number of millennial pet owners, and the willingness of consumers to pay a premium for pet products support the growth of the direct-to-consumer pet food market.
However, the quality issues in pet food products and product recalls are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.
Impact of Covid-19 on the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created a severe public health emergency globally due to its rapid spread across several countries. In order to combat and control the spread of this disease, numerous countries worldwide declared emergencies and announced complete nationwide, statewide, and citywide lockdowns, halting all travel, transport, manufacturing, educational institutions, and non-essential trade. These restrictions significantly reduced manufacturing and distribution, impacting numerous industries globally.
The prolonged lockdowns and social distancing restrictions presented significant opportunities for brands to develop an individual relationship with their existing consumers and attract an entirely new customer base via a more cost-effective and innovative, direct-to-consumer business model.
Based on type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into meal, treats, and supplements. The meal segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the rising awareness about pet health, increased spending on premium meals, and the growing demand for customized meals.
The meal segment is divided into standardized meal and customized meal. The standardized meal segment accounted for the larger share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The high quality of ingredients, the humanization of pets, and longer shelf life are the key factors attributed to the large market share of this segment.
However, the customized meal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2028. Customized meals help monitor pet eating patterns, avoid susceptible allergens in food; address health conditions, such as dry skin, obesity, and loose stools; and enable doorstep delivery, contributing to the high growth rate of this segment
The standardized and customized meals segments are further sub-segmented into dry and wet meals. In 2021, the dry meal segment accounted for the larger share of the standardized and customized meals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its increased shelf life, low cost, ease of handling, and reduced risks of plaque & tartar buildup.
Based on pet type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. The dogs segment accounted for the larger share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of dog adoptions, growing demand for high-quality dog food products, and the humanization of dogs.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association 2017–2018 survey, 80% of owners consider their pets as family members and believe that having a dog at home helps them lead an active and stress-free lifestyle. Also, according to APPA, in 2020, around 70% of all households in the U.S. owned a pet, out of which 82% of millennials had dogs.
Based on health condition, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into nutrition, digestive health, heart health, allergies, dental health, skin problems, stress, joint health, and other health conditions. The nutrition segment accounted for the largest share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing expansion of premium pet food brands and the rising awareness of pet owners towards the preferences and health conditions of their pets.
However, the digestive health segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2028. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of customized nutritional formulations to prevent digestive problems and the introduction of prebiotics and probiotics in pet food diets.
Based on distribution channel, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into online and offline. The online segment accounted for the larger share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing preference for personalization, consumer convenience, availability of greater discounts compared to offline stores, and greater product selection experience.
Based on geography, in 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising number of millennials as pet owners, the availability of a wide range of customized pet food in the region, the growing focus on the health and diets of pets, and the presence of major players in this region. Additionally, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2028.
Key Players
The key players operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market are Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Part Of Colgate-Palmolive Company) (U.S.), The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (Part of Schell & Kampeter, Inc.) (U.S.), Heristo Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Simmon Pet Food, Inc. (U.S.), WellPet, LLC (U.S.), The Farmers Dog, Inc. (U.S.), Jinx, Inc. (U.S.), JustFoodForDogs, LLC (U.S.), Ollie Pets Inc. (U.S.), Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V. (Netherlands), and NomNomNow, Inc. (Philippines).
