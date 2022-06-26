KSA Weekly on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia adds to Arab Newswire Media List Press Release Distribution to MENA Region
The KSA Weekly™ Covers the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2022 ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The KSA Weekly™ (https://www.ksaweekly.com) becomes part of news network that makes the media list for Arab Newswire™ (https://www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution services for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). KSA Weekly™ is a news publication that reports, breaking news about startups, fledging businesses and organizations that are bringing economic growth to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and to the Middle East. Decision makers, investors, news enthusiasts receive news coverage on Business, Finance, Technology, Lifestyle and corporate news releases. Below are some of the headlines that readers of KSA Weekly™ follow:
Saudi Arabia’s NuqtahNFT and ConsenSys partner to empower Web 3 startups
https://ksaweekly.com/saudi-arabias-nuqtahnft-and-consensys-partner-to-empower-web-3-startups/
Saudi General Authority for Statistics appoints Fahad Al-Dosari as new president
https://ksaweekly.com/saudi-general-authority-for-statistics-appoints-fahad-al-dosari-as-new-president-arab-news/
Saudi chemical giant SABIC to pay $1.80bn dividends for H1 https://ksaweekly.com/saudi-chemical-giant-sabic-to-pay-1-80bn-dividends-for-h1-arab-news/
“KSA Weekly is suitable for professionals, business executives, investors, decision makers who need timely and precise headline news,” explains the Editor and Publisher of the online publication.
About The KSA Weekly™
Covering The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, this concise news site is designed with the intention to reduce ambiguity whiling informing the business decision makers and the global investor on the go. To receive selected breaking news, go to https://ww.ksaweekly.com. KSA Weekly™ is powered by Arab Newswire™.
About Arab Newswire™
Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning.
For more information on press release distribution to media in the Arab world including MENA region, go to http://www.arabnewswire.com or contact us at WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363 or over Skype: groupwebmedia.
