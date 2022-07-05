Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Worth $128.78 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%
Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge), Application (Municipal, Residential, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2022 ) The Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $128.78 billion.
The growth of this market is attributed to rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and the growing need for water reclamation and reusable technologies. However, the lack of awareness of using water treatment techniques appropriately and the high cost of wastewater treatment technologies are hindering the growth of this market. In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure is a major challenge to the growth of this market.
The water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level market.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA. (France), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), BioMicrobics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Thermax Limited (India), WOG Group (Singapore), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).
Impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market
The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected numerous businesses across the globe. Several government bodies imposed nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease, impacting many manufacturing and service industries, including the water and wastewater treatment technologies market.
The pandemic slowed down investments for installing new water and wastewater treatment plants in many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises/businesses worldwide due to the decline in revenues and outcomes, resulting in decreased industrial demand in many large sectors using water downscaled or reduced activities. Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, the decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users significantly reduced water utility revenues.
Based on type, the water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into membrane separation & filtration, sludge management technology, activated sludge, activated carbon technology, clarification, chlorination, industrial demineralization, membrane bioreactor (MBR), UV & ozone, dissolved air flotation, electrochemical scale treatment systems, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. The membrane separation & filtration technology segment is further segmented into reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ultrafiltration (UF) membranes, microfiltration (MF) membranes, nanofiltration (NF) membranes, and other filtration technologies. In 2022, the membrane separation & filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, low installation, energy costs, and easy accessibility.
Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal, residential, and industrial. The Industrial application segment is further segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power generation, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, electronics & semiconductors, and other industrial applications. In 2022, the municipal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising scarcity of potable water, coupled with the growing population and increasing clean water demand.
Based on geography, in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large share of this market is attributed to rapid growth in population and urbanization, increased environmental deterioration, increased demand for water treatment technologies to provide clean and potable water, and the increasing number of investments in water infrastructure by public sector organizations in the region.
Key questions answered in the report-
1 Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type and application?
2 What was the historical market for water and wastewater treatment technologies?
3 What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022–2029?
4 What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market?
5 Who are the major players, and what shares do they hold in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market?
6 How is the competitive landscape in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market?
7 What are the recent developments in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market?
8 What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market?
9 What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth
countries?
