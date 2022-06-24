Thermoforming Plastic Market worth $45.9 billion by 2024
Thermoforming Plastic Market research report categorizes the global market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type, Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2022 ) The report "Thermoforming Plastic Market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Mechanical Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The thermoforming plastic market size is expected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The thermoforming plastic industry is growing due to the rising healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food & agriculture packaging industries and increasing manufacturing activities. The increasing popularity of retail shopping and rising consumer spending for processed & packed goods are fuelling the demand for thermoforming plastic. The growing demand from food packaging and healthcare & pharmaceutical industries are the major drivers for the market.
In-mold labeling (IML) technology in the thermoforming market is has made the manufacturing process cost-effective. Now, companies are introducing new products with IML, especially in the European market. IML has enormous potential to penetrate in other regions as well. IML allows the manufacturers to save time and money by integrating the labeling process directly into the thermoforming process. This new technology of IML enables the thermoformers to save up to 20% in resin cost by light-weighting containers with IML. IML technology is a huge opportunity for thermoformers in the thermoforming plastic market.
PP-based thermoforming plastic is the fastest growing plastic in the plastic-type segment. This growth is attributed to the extensive use of this plastic in packaging applications such as food packaging, medical device packaging, and automotive packaging. The excellent strength to weight ratio, excellent energy management, resilient, good chemical resistance, and durability makes it an ideal choice for packaging applications.
Rising demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is the potential opportunity in the market. The increase in per capita income, double-income families, industrialization, and technological advancements in manufacturing could lead to tremendous growth in the thermoforming plastic market in these countries. The rise in living standards and changes in lifestyles in developing countries contribute to the development of the convenience packaging market and consequently impact the thermoforming plastic market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian healthcare sector is projected to progress at a 15% CAGR to reach USD 158.2 billion by 2017. However, the biggest challenge for market growth is compliance with stringent regulations for thermoforming plastic.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermoforming Plastic Market”
143 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
173 - Pages
The top players in the thermoforming plastic market have implemented various strategies in the market. For instance, in April 2018, Sonoco Products Company (US) acquired Highland Packaging Solutions (US), a leading manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs. This helped the company to expand its thermoforming packaging capabilities for fresh products. In September 2018, D&W Fine Pack LLC expanded its line of TamperSmart brand packaging. This was done to provide even more products with tamper-evident features. This helped the company to fulfill the growing demand for the grab-and-go sector of food packaging.
Fabri-Kal Corp. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Genpak LLC (US), Pactiv LLC (US), D&W Fine Pack LLC (US), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Dart Container Corp. (US), Anchor Packaging (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Sonoco Products Company (US) were some of the key players in the global Thermoforming Plastic market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.
